Final Macon Speedway standings for 2020 season

MACON SPEEDWAY
Final Macon Speedway points standings for 2020 season
Pro late models
Name,City,Points
1. 38J Jake Little, Springfield IL, 626
2. 14B Brady Lynch, Hillsboro IL, 512
3. 32M Cody Maguire, Carlinville IL, 466
4. 6P Jose Parga, New Berlin IL, 460
5. 66 Blake Damery, Blue Mound IL, 430
6. 25 Dakota Ewing, Warrensburg IL, 402
7. 75 Chuck Mitchell, Jacksonville IL, 274
8. 27 Colby Sheppard, Williamsville IL, 254
9. 33B Storm Beiler, Decatur IL, 252
10. 21 Jarod Shasteen, Macon IL, 240
Modifieds
Name,City,Points
1. T6 Tommy Sheppard, New Berlin IL, 626
2. 52 Billy Knebel, Pocahontas IL, 624
3. 77 Guy Taylor, Springfield IL, 494
4. 10 Curt Rhodes, Taylorville IL, 438
5. 87C Alan Crowder, Elwin IL, 426
6. 28 Rodney Standerfer, Summerfield IL, 390
7. 27X Kyle Helmick, Smithton IL, 360
8. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig, Highland IL, 352
9. 71 Jeff Graham, Stonington IL, 348
10. 98 Danny Smith, Argenta IL, 330
Pro mods
Name,City,Points
1. 52 Billy Knebel, Pocahontas IL, 688
2. 27X Kyle Helmick, Smithton IL, 622
3. 27 Dalton Ewing, Decatur IL, 582
4. 15C Kevin Crowder, Argenta IL, 580
5. 7B Brian Burns, Bethany IL, 542
6. 78 Maxx Emerson, Taylorville IL, 534
7. 116 Kevin Rench, Hillsboro IL, 522
8. 25 Jeff Wallace, Decatur IL, 440
9. 10 Adam Rhoades, Clinton IL, 438
10. 43 Billy Justice, Cerro Gordo IL, 408
Sportsman
Name,City,Points
1. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch, Springfield IL, 390
2. 41 Scott Landers, Taylorville IL, 326
3. 84L Jim Farley III, Springfield IL, 314
4. 4 Matt Reed ,Decatur IL, 308
5. 07 Phil Moreland, Assumption IL, 288
6. 2S Ethan Schnapp, Springfield IL, 266
7. 87 Wes O'Dell, Springfield IL, 254
8. 11 Rick Roedel, Shelbyville IL, 226
9. 12M Terry Myers, Buffalo IL, 200
10. D7 Carter Dart, Springfield IL, 160
Street Stocks
Name,City,Points
1. B26 Bobby Beiler, Blue Mound IL, 638
2. 21 Jaret Duff, Maroa IL, 590
3. X7 Guy Taylor, Springfield IL, 532
4. 08 Brian Dasenbrock, Decatur IL, 506
5. T5 Terry Reed, Cerro Gordo IL, 504
6. 80 Brian Dasenbrock, Decatur IL, 488
7. 22X Darrell Dick, Monticello IL, 466
8. 4 Zach Clark, Illiopolis IL, 466
9. 67 Rudy Zaragoza, Jacksonville IL, 402
10. 21R Dustin Reed, Decatur IL, 386
Hornets
Name,City,Points
1. 32B Brady Reed,Decatur IL, 714
2. 44 Bill Basso, Athens IL, 620
3. 357 Billy Mason, Brownstown IL, 612
4. 1 Cook Crawford, Lincoln IL, 598
5. 3H Allan Harris, Chatham IL, 554
6. 21 Mike Eskew, Springfield IL, 484
7. 39M Marty Sullivan, Decatur IL, 462
8. 98 Ken Reed, Decatur IL, 424
9. E77 Erik Vanapeldoorn, Clinton IL, 324
10. 20 Casey Eskew, Springfield IL, 308
Micros
Name,City,Points
1. 8B John Barnard, Sherman IL, 402
2. 10 Jacob Tipton, Decatur IL, 402
3. 27 Kyle Barker, Cooksville IL, 340
4. 55 Hayden Harvey, Warrensburg IL, 282
5. 44 Trevin Littleton, Jacksonville IL, 268
6. 17 Molly Day, Allerton IL, 262
7. 00 Joe Taft, Dawson IL, 256
8. 55S Daryn Stark, Springfield IL, 250
9. 97D Larry Drake, Terre Haute IN, 190
10. 83 Jeff Beasley, Urbana IL, 188
PHOTOS: Macon Speedway opens its 75th season
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-1.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-2.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-3.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-4.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-5.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-6.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-7.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-8.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-9.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-10.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-11.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-12.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-13.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-14.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-15.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-16.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-17.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-18.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-19.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-20.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-21.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-22.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-23.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-24.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-25.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-26.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-27.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-28.jpg
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!