 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Final Macon Speedway standings for 2020 season
0 comments
MACON SPEEDWAY

Final Macon Speedway standings for 2020 season

{{featured_button_text}}
Macon Speedway final standings

Macon Speedway's 75th season concluded last Saturday. 

 LISA MORRISON, HERALD & REVIEW

MACON SPEEDWAY

Final Macon Speedway points standings for 2020 season

Pro late models

Name,City,Points

1. 38J Jake Little, Springfield IL, 626

2. 14B Brady Lynch, Hillsboro IL, 512

3. 32M Cody Maguire, Carlinville IL, 466

4. 6P Jose Parga, New Berlin IL, 460

5. 66 Blake Damery, Blue Mound IL, 430

6. 25 Dakota Ewing, Warrensburg IL, 402

7. 75 Chuck Mitchell, Jacksonville IL, 274

8. 27 Colby Sheppard, Williamsville IL, 254

9. 33B Storm Beiler, Decatur IL, 252

10. 21 Jarod Shasteen, Macon IL, 240

Modifieds

Name,City,Points

1. T6 Tommy Sheppard, New Berlin IL, 626

2. 52 Billy Knebel, Pocahontas IL, 624

3. 77 Guy Taylor, Springfield IL, 494

4. 10 Curt Rhodes, Taylorville IL, 438

5. 87C Alan Crowder, Elwin IL, 426

6. 28 Rodney Standerfer, Summerfield IL, 390

7. 27X Kyle Helmick, Smithton IL, 360

8. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig, Highland IL, 352

9. 71 Jeff Graham, Stonington IL, 348

10. 98 Danny Smith, Argenta IL, 330

Pro mods

Name,City,Points

1. 52 Billy Knebel, Pocahontas IL, 688

2. 27X Kyle Helmick, Smithton IL, 622

3. 27 Dalton Ewing, Decatur IL, 582

4. 15C Kevin Crowder, Argenta IL, 580

5. 7B Brian Burns, Bethany IL, 542

6. 78 Maxx Emerson, Taylorville IL, 534

7. 116 Kevin Rench, Hillsboro IL, 522

8. 25 Jeff Wallace, Decatur IL, 440

9. 10 Adam Rhoades, Clinton IL, 438

10. 43 Billy Justice, Cerro Gordo IL, 408

Sportsman

Name,City,Points

1. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch, Springfield IL, 390

2. 41 Scott Landers, Taylorville IL, 326

3. 84L Jim Farley III, Springfield IL, 314

4. 4 Matt Reed ,Decatur IL, 308

5. 07 Phil Moreland, Assumption IL, 288

6. 2S Ethan Schnapp, Springfield IL, 266

7. 87 Wes O'Dell, Springfield IL, 254

8. 11 Rick Roedel, Shelbyville IL, 226

9. 12M Terry Myers, Buffalo IL, 200

10. D7 Carter Dart, Springfield IL, 160

Street Stocks

Name,City,Points

1. B26 Bobby Beiler, Blue Mound IL, 638

2. 21 Jaret Duff, Maroa IL, 590

3. X7 Guy Taylor, Springfield IL, 532

4. 08 Brian Dasenbrock, Decatur IL, 506

5. T5 Terry Reed, Cerro Gordo IL, 504

6. 80 Brian Dasenbrock, Decatur IL, 488

7. 22X Darrell Dick, Monticello IL, 466

8. 4 Zach Clark, Illiopolis IL, 466

9. 67 Rudy Zaragoza, Jacksonville IL, 402

10. 21R Dustin Reed, Decatur IL, 386

Hornets

Name,City,Points

1. 32B Brady Reed,Decatur IL, 714

2. 44 Bill Basso, Athens IL, 620

3. 357 Billy Mason, Brownstown IL, 612

4. 1 Cook Crawford, Lincoln IL, 598

5. 3H Allan Harris, Chatham IL, 554

6. 21 Mike Eskew, Springfield IL, 484

7. 39M Marty Sullivan, Decatur IL, 462

8. 98 Ken Reed, Decatur IL, 424

9. E77 Erik Vanapeldoorn, Clinton IL, 324

10. 20 Casey Eskew, Springfield IL, 308

Micros

Name,City,Points

1. 8B John Barnard, Sherman IL, 402

2. 10 Jacob Tipton, Decatur IL, 402

3. 27 Kyle Barker, Cooksville IL, 340

4. 55 Hayden Harvey, Warrensburg IL, 282

5. 44 Trevin Littleton, Jacksonville IL, 268

6. 17 Molly Day, Allerton IL, 262

7. 00 Joe Taft, Dawson IL, 256

8. 55S Daryn Stark, Springfield IL, 250

9. 97D Larry Drake, Terre Haute IN, 190

10. 83 Jeff Beasley, Urbana IL, 188

PHOTOS: Macon Speedway opens its 75th season

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Roger Penske buys Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News