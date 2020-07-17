First Herald & Review 100 winner Butch Garner will be honored at Macon Speedway for Hall of Fame induction

"Butch is a great guy and very humble," said Art Fehrman, founder of the Illinois Stock Car Hall of Fame located in Roscoe, Illinois. "He doesn't brag about all the races he's won and he treats everyone with so much respect. The best way I can describe him is that he is a champion on and off the race track."

Garner was close to perfect during his three consecutive points championships at Macon Speedway in 1970, 1971 and 1972. He went on to also find success in the USAC (United States Auto Club) and ARCA (Automobile Racing Club of America) circuits.

"We would go there (to Macon) to have fun and the car has to be right," Garner said. "When the car is right, you can set back and take your time and pick what you want to do. If you are trying to play catch up, you are going to get in a wreck. I've been in both parts of it."

It would turn out that the first H&R 100 was one of those nights when Garner's car wasn't quite right. He and his crew had switched out his right front spring and it caused problems throughout the night.