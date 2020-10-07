Flaten: Taking a look at the drivers that made Macon Speedway's 2020 memorable

Looking back on the more than 25 stories on Central Illinois drivers I wrote, common themes emerge and one was certainly the arrival and continued success of young drivers. Maroa’s Jaret Duff picked up his first pro late model feature win at Macon this season and Decatur’s Brady Reed, in his second year driving, was nearly unstoppable in the hornets division and took the track championship. Molly Day, at 18 years old, continued to make a name for herself in the micro class, finishing sixth in points, and Blake Damery continued his father’s racing legacy by running and completing his first Herald & Review 100 this season.