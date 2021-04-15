 Skip to main content
Following rainout, Macon Speedway’s 76th season to begin this Saturday
Pro Late Models

Pro late model driver Storm Beiler drives at Macon Speedway. The pro late models will be in competition at Macon Speedway on Saturday.

MACON -- One week later than originally scheduled, Macon Speedway is set to open the doors on a new season for the 76th time, this Saturday. The 1/5-mile dirt track will feature six different classes of race cars plus the CEFCU Kids Club, spectator drags, concession specials, and a $1,000 to win pro mod race.

The pro mods will be competing in their biggest event of the year, running for a $1,000 top prize. The division had a big race at Lincoln Speedway last weekend, which ran extremely clean and saw Macon Speedway regular, Kevin Crowder, claim the win.

Kids 11 and under will be treated to the first edition of CEFCU Kids Club, which was also rolled over from last week. Those who sign up for the club, will receive the new 2021 edition of the CEFCU Kids Club t-shirt. There is no cost to enroll but child must be in attendance.

At intermission, the first spectator drag event of the season will be held. A spectator drag is an event where fans can take their street legal vehicle on track, compete in a one lap race against one other fan, and move onto the next round if they win. To enter the event at no cost to compete, call the speedway office at 217-764-3000. Overall winner will receive a trophy and only the first 8 entries will be accepted.

All fans should come to the track hungry and thirsty, as Saturday is also $1 hot dog/$2 beer night. Hot dogs will be sold for $1 each, while the adult refreshment stands will be selling beer for $2 per can.

Divisions on track will be the pro late models, modifieds, pro mods, sportsman, street stocks, and hornets.

Pits open Saturday at 3 p.m. which is an hour earlier than normal to help allow for opening night paperwork to get filled out. At 5 p.m., the grandstand gates will swing open and at 6j p.m. hot laps will begin. Racing will begin at its normal time at 7 p.m.

Grandstand admission will be $15 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

Tags

Topics

