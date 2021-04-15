Following rainout, Macon Speedway’s 76th season to begin this Saturday

MACON -- One week later than originally scheduled, Macon Speedway is set to open the doors on a new season for the 76th time, this Saturday. The 1/5-mile dirt track will feature six different classes of race cars plus the CEFCU Kids Club, spectator drags, concession specials, and a $1,000 to win pro mod race.

The pro mods will be competing in their biggest event of the year, running for a $1,000 top prize. The division had a big race at Lincoln Speedway last weekend, which ran extremely clean and saw Macon Speedway regular, Kevin Crowder, claim the win.

Kids 11 and under will be treated to the first edition of CEFCU Kids Club, which was also rolled over from last week. Those who sign up for the club, will receive the new 2021 edition of the CEFCU Kids Club t-shirt. There is no cost to enroll but child must be in attendance.