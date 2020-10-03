Former NASCAR driver Ken Schrader to compete at Sunday's 27th Sportsman Nationals at the Illinois State Fair Grounds

SPRINGFIELD -- The current entry list for Sunday’s 27th Sportsman Nationals stock car race contains 4 former winners accounting for 17 victories in the 26 races held to date. The entry list to date includes the three five-time winners of the Sportsman Nationals and the Springfield driver who captured the last two events. In addition, retired NASCAR driver, Ken Schrader, will also be behind the wheel of a Sportsman Sunday afternoon.

Jeremy Nichols of Lovington (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017) is the only driver to win five consecutive Sportsman races at Springfield and is the all-time Sportsman lap leader with 106 circuits in front. Springfield’s Wes O’Dell (1994, 1995, 1996, 1999, 2000) and Springfield's Dennis Vandermeersch (1997, 1998, 2008, 2009, 2010) are two veterans who each have over 20 starts in Sportsman races at Springfield. Vandermeersch is the only driver to win a Sportsman race on the Springfield Mile in October, taking the rain delayed 1997 race.