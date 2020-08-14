Friends off the track, drivers Brandon Sheppard and Brandon Shirley battled at the 40th Herald & Review 100

With the Outlaws circuit on a break until Aug. 20, Sheppard joined the Summer Nationals late model tour on Tuesday and promptly picked up a win at Sycamore Speedway in Maple Park. The following day at Fairbury Speedway, Shirley edged Shepherd by .090 seconds in a photo finish.

It only made sense that the two would be neck-and-neck again at Macon Speedway's biggest race in its 75th season.

Sheppard started on the poll but Shirley took the lead quickly and kept it for 80 laps until Sheppard regained it and held on for the win.

"This race is really dependent on lap traffic and which way it goes. I felt like we might have been able to hang onto the lead if the traffic had been a little easier to get by but obviously it wasn't and Brandon was able to get by us," Shirley said. "I don't think he was much better but he was able to be better at just the right time and he was able to win the race."

Sheppard survived a last moment push by Shirley following a caution flag on lap 98. After the victory, as Sheppard returned to pit row and was talking to fans next to his trophy and oversized winners' check, Shirley came over and gave Sheppard a big hug.