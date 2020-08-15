Friends off the track, drivers Brandon Sheppard and Brian Shirley battled at the 40th Herald & Review 100

MACON — Although Thursday's running of the 40th Herald & Review 100 had 22 drivers competing, two took center stage: Sheppard and Shirley.
Brandon Sheppard and Brian Shirley entered Macon Speedway as two of the hottest racers in the country and the Illinois drivers — Sheppard is from New Berlin and Shirley is from Chatham — kept it close throughout the night, going back and forth with each in the lead before Sheppard claimed his first H&R 100 win.
The pair keep it close off the track, too. They're good friends and live about eight miles from each other.
"His grandfather and his dad and my dad are really close and we have been friends as a family for a long, long time," Shirley said. "(Brandon) has really looked after me as far as keeping me on track with racing. We run the same cars and some of the toughest parts are keeping your mind straight and keeping everything focused. Sometimes when I get down and out and not going in the right direction, he is always there to help."
Both racers are at the top of their game. Sheppard is the defending World of Outlaws late model points champion and is leading the standings again this season and Shirley has picked up five DIRTcar Summer Nationals victories and leads in points.
With the Outlaws circuit on a break until Aug. 20, Sheppard joined the Summer Nationals late model tour on Tuesday and promptly picked up a win at Sycamore Speedway in Maple Park. The following day at Fairbury Speedway, Shirley edged Shepherd by .090 seconds in a photo finish.
It only made sense that the two would be neck-and-neck again at Macon Speedway's biggest race in its 75th season.
Sheppard started on the poll but Shirley took the lead quickly and kept it for 80 laps until Sheppard regained it and held on for the win.
"This race is really dependent on lap traffic and which way it goes. I felt like we might have been able to hang onto the lead if the traffic had been a little easier to get by but obviously it wasn't and Brandon was able to get by us," Shirley said. "I don't think he was much better but he was able to be better at just the right time and he was able to win the race."
Sheppard survived a last moment push by Shirley following a caution flag on lap 98. After the victory, as Sheppard returned to pit row and was talking to fans next to his trophy and oversized winners' check, Shirley came over and gave Sheppard a big hug.
"(Brian and I) race each other clean and hard and that is what it is all about. I'll be happy if he can win half the races this week and I can win half the races this week," Sheppard said. "Brian and I are really close friends and our kids go to school together. We talk about life and racing and everything under the sun. We travel with each other and park next to each other and we have fun with it."
Sheppard's connection with Shirley is like family and he feels the same way about racing and winning at Macon Speedway. During qualifying, Sheppard felt his car wasn't getting the speed he wanted and he needed to do some transmission work during a break in the action. He soon had people from all over looking to lend a hand in pit row.
"I'm just lucky that I've got good guys that take care of the car when I'm not using it and I can put my setups on it and I can just go. That's what makes me the most comfortable when I'm able to come back and drive this thing," Sheppard said. "My car has been good in the past but it was extremely good tonight."
Although he's raced and won on much bigger stages, his win on Thursday will stick with Sheppard long into the future.
"I can think of so many great memories I have here at Macon and we are an hour from my house so I would consider this my home track. It means the world for me to get this win," he said. "Racing's my whole life and it is how I make a living and it is nice to have fun and get back to my roots a little bit at Macon.
"This place is one place where I'm not getting booed right now. That feels pretty good right now. I see a lot of blue shirts up in the stands tonight and I knew there were going to be a lot of fans here and it was just awesome."
