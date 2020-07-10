Get to know Bill Basso in the Macon Speedway Driver Spotlight

Bill Basso
Hometown: Athens
Age: 47
Family: Single dad of two boys (Scott, 24, and Tyler, 22) and one daughter-in-law (Emily, 22)
Day job: Cable Technician for Comcast Cable in Springfield
Car Division and Number: Hornets Class No. 44
Nicknames: Billdozer
How did your racing career start? Growing up, I watched my Grandpa Wild Bill Beal along with Dick Taylor, Ronnie Milton, Dean Shirley, and many others at the old Springfield Speedway. Then, at 44 years old, I decided to give it a try myself.
Racing history and accomplishments? This will be my third season behind the wheel and I’m still all about learning and having fun with my buddies.
Racing idol? Hands down it would be my Grandpa Bill Beal, for obvious reasons.
Who’s your biggest fan? I'd have to say my three kids.
Can’t-miss TV show? I usually have a dirt race streaming off of Dirtvision or Dirt on Dirt.
Favorite movie? Six Pack
Any hobbies in addition to racing? Just hanging out with family friends usually at a dirt track!
