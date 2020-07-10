Get to know Bill Basso in the Macon Speedway Driver Spotlight
0 comments

Get to know Bill Basso in the Macon Speedway Driver Spotlight

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bill Basso

Hometown: Athens

Age: 47

Family: Single dad of two boys (Scott, 24, and Tyler, 22) and one daughter-in-law (Emily, 22)

Day job: Cable Technician for Comcast Cable in Springfield

Car Division and Number: Hornets Class No. 44

Nicknames: Billdozer

How did your racing career start? Growing up, I watched my Grandpa Wild Bill Beal along with Dick Taylor, Ronnie Milton, Dean Shirley, and many others at the old Springfield Speedway. Then, at 44 years old, I decided to give it a try myself.

Racing history and accomplishments? This will be my third season behind the wheel and I’m still all about learning and having fun with my buddies.

Racing idol? Hands down it would be my Grandpa Bill Beal, for obvious reasons.

Who’s your biggest fan? I'd have to say my three kids.

Can’t-miss TV show? I usually have a dirt race streaming off of Dirtvision or Dirt on Dirt.

Favorite movie? Six Pack

Any hobbies in addition to racing? Just hanging out with family friends usually at a dirt track!

PHOTOS: Macon Speedway's Herald & Review 100

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Roger Penske buys Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News