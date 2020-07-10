Get to know Bill Basso in the Macon Speedway Driver Spotlight

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bill Basso

Hometown: Athens

Age: 47

Family: Single dad of two boys (Scott, 24, and Tyler, 22) and one daughter-in-law (Emily, 22)

Day job: Cable Technician for Comcast Cable in Springfield

Car Division and Number: Hornets Class No. 44

Nicknames: Billdozer

How did your racing career start? Growing up, I watched my Grandpa Wild Bill Beal along with Dick Taylor, Ronnie Milton, Dean Shirley, and many others at the old Springfield Speedway. Then, at 44 years old, I decided to give it a try myself.

Racing history and accomplishments? This will be my third season behind the wheel and I’m still all about learning and having fun with my buddies.

Racing idol? Hands down it would be my Grandpa Bill Beal, for obvious reasons.

Who’s your biggest fan? I'd have to say my three kids.