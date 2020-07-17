Get to know Blake Damery in the Macon Speedway Driver Spotlight
Blake Damery

Hometown: Macon

Age: 26

Family: Dad: The late Kerby Damery, Mom: Nikki, Brother: Luke

Day job: Engineering Technician

Car Division and Number: Pro Late Model No. 10

Nicknames: Buhlockay

How did your racing career start? I started helping my Dad out in the garage and at the track from a young age. I started racing go karts when I was 21 while finishing my degree. After I fulfilled my promise to my Dad to graduate, we pulled his old car out of the barn and built it back up and I started racing pro late models.

Racing history & accomplishments? Recorded 15 feature wins in my three years in go-karts. In my rookie year in pro late models I had a feature win, finished third in Macon Speedway points, fourth in the Midwest Big Ten series and 14th in Dirtcar National points.

Racing idol & why? My Dad, Kerby Damery. I watched him run countless laps growing up and always dreamed about driving that orange and blue No. 10. Also, Mark Martin. He carved his own path for success at the highest level with hard work and dedication.

Who’s your biggest fan? Other than my Mom, my pit crew are probably my biggest fans. They believe in me just as much as I believe in them.

Can’t miss TV shows?: That 70's Show and The Office are my go-to tv shows on Netflix.

Favorite movies? The Star Wars trilogies, the Marvel movies and Talladega Nights.

Any hobbies in addition to racing? Racing takes up a lot of my free time, but I also like to golf and cookout when I get a chance.

