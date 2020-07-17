Get to know Blake Damery in the Macon Speedway Driver Spotlight

Blake Damery
Hometown: Macon
Age: 26
Family: Dad: The late Kerby Damery, Mom: Nikki, Brother: Luke
Day job: Engineering Technician
Car Division and Number: Pro Late Model No. 10
Nicknames: Buhlockay
How did your racing career start? I started helping my Dad out in the garage and at the track from a young age. I started racing go karts when I was 21 while finishing my degree. After I fulfilled my promise to my Dad to graduate, we pulled his old car out of the barn and built it back up and I started racing pro late models.
Racing history & accomplishments? Recorded 15 feature wins in my three years in go-karts. In my rookie year in pro late models I had a feature win, finished third in Macon Speedway points, fourth in the Midwest Big Ten series and 14th in Dirtcar National points.
Racing idol & why? My Dad, Kerby Damery. I watched him run countless laps growing up and always dreamed about driving that orange and blue No. 10. Also, Mark Martin. He carved his own path for success at the highest level with hard work and dedication.
Who’s your biggest fan? Other than my Mom, my pit crew are probably my biggest fans. They believe in me just as much as I believe in them.
Can’t miss TV shows?: That 70's Show and The Office are my go-to tv shows on Netflix.
Favorite movies? The Star Wars trilogies, the Marvel movies and Talladega Nights.
Any hobbies in addition to racing? Racing takes up a lot of my free time, but I also like to golf and cookout when I get a chance.
Herald & Review 100 winners at Macon Speedway through the years
2019 — Gordy Gundaker
2018 — Gordy Gundaker
2017 — Bobby Pierce Jr.
2016 — Bobby Pierce Jr.
2015 — Ryan Unzicker
2014 — Shannon Babb
2013 — Shannon Babb
2012 — Brian Shirley
2011 — Shannon Babb
2010 — Dennis Erb Jr
2009 — Shannon Babb
2008 — Kevin Weaver
2007 — Wes Steidinger
2006 — Shannon Babb
2005 — Joe Ross Jr.
2004 — Don O'Neal
2003 — Terry English
2002 — Kevin Weaver
2001 — Bob Pierce
2000 — Matt Taylor
1999 — Billy Drake
1998 — Ed Bauman
1997 — Ed Bauman
1996 — Billy Drake
1995 — Joe Ross Jr.
1994 — Bob Pierce
1993 — Billy Moyer Jr.
1992 — Kevin Weaver
1991 — Kevin Weaver
1990 — Scott Bloomquist
1989 — Jim Leka
1988 — Dick Taylor
1987 — Rick Standridge
1986 — Jim Leka
1985 — Bob Pierce
1984 — Roger Long
1983 — Bob Pierce
1982 — Pete Willoughby
1981 — Butch Garner
