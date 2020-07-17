Get to know Blake Damery in the Macon Speedway Driver Spotlight

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Blake Damery

Hometown: Macon

Age: 26

Family: Dad: The late Kerby Damery, Mom: Nikki, Brother: Luke

Day job: Engineering Technician

Car Division and Number: Pro Late Model No. 10

Nicknames: Buhlockay

How did your racing career start? I started helping my Dad out in the garage and at the track from a young age. I started racing go karts when I was 21 while finishing my degree. After I fulfilled my promise to my Dad to graduate, we pulled his old car out of the barn and built it back up and I started racing pro late models.

Racing history & accomplishments? Recorded 15 feature wins in my three years in go-karts. In my rookie year in pro late models I had a feature win, finished third in Macon Speedway points, fourth in the Midwest Big Ten series and 14th in Dirtcar National points.