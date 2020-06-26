Get to know Hayden “Spike” Harvey in the Macon Speedway Driver Spotlight

Hayden “Spike” Harvey
Hometown: Warrensburg
Age: 16
Family: Joy & Buddy Harvey (Parents)
Day job: iRacing – Vanderpool Racing Team Driver – Dirt 360 & 410 Sprints
Car Division and Number: 600cc Micro Sprint 55H
Nicknames: Spike, Highside Harvey
How did your racing career start? When I was six, Butch Garner put me in one of his Go-Karts. I went on to win my first championship that year, and I have won several others in many divisions since. From go-karts, I moved into Winged Outlaw 250’s, setting track records in each division. The 250 Outlaw karts are where I really made a name for myself. I found myself going against some of the best, which helped me learn a lot in wheeling a race car. Last season, we decided to sell our outlaw kart and move onto bigger and better and bought a micro. We were able to put on a pretty good show last year with what we had. This season we are looking to bring home some trophies.
Racing history & accomplishments? In the go-karts I was able to pick up many championships, most back to back, and set some track records that are yet to be broke. I took third place twice in Knoxville, Iowa, at the Dirt Kart Nationals. Then I drove from the back of the B main to transfer into the A main, started in the back and took third against the best of the best in the nation. I won the World of Outlaws Division 4 Championship last year in iRacing and was picked up by a team to continue my iRacing career.
My family has been in racing for a very long time. My great uncle “Waco” Wayne Watercutter ran in NASCAR in the '70s and '80s, my grandpa as a crew chief, and my grandma did drag racing. I grew up watching late models and sprint cars at Eldora Speedway (in Ohio), which is actually where my parents were married. I knew from the first time I saw a race that that’s what I wanted to do.
Racing idol & why? Dale Earnhardt. He is my idol because he was known for being the one feared at the track and making the daring moves to get around people, which is what I am known for in the Outlaw karts, flat karts and hopefully the micros as well.
Who’s your biggest fan? I would say it would be my mom and dad.
Favorite movie? Talladega nights
Any hobbies in addition to racing? Another hobby I have other than racing in real life is iRacing for a sprint car team that I now help run, Vanderpool Racing. I was brought onto the team after winning the World of Outlaws Championship in my division. Recently I have been picking up some traction on iRacing and making a name for myself on there as well.
PHOTOS: Macon Speedway opens its 75th season
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-1.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-2.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-3.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-4.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-5.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-6.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-7.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-8.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-9.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-10.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-11.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-12.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-13.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-14.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-15.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-16.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-17.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-18.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-19.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-20.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-21.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-22.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-23.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-24.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-25.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-26.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-27.jpg
GALLERY-Macon-Speedway-061420-28.jpg
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!