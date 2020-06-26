Get to know Hayden “Spike” Harvey in the Macon Speedway Driver Spotlight

Hayden “Spike” Harvey

How did your racing career start? When I was six, Butch Garner put me in one of his Go-Karts. I went on to win my first championship that year, and I have won several others in many divisions since. From go-karts, I moved into Winged Outlaw 250’s, setting track records in each division. The 250 Outlaw karts are where I really made a name for myself. I found myself going against some of the best, which helped me learn a lot in wheeling a race car. Last season, we decided to sell our outlaw kart and move onto bigger and better and bought a micro. We were able to put on a pretty good show last year with what we had. This season we are looking to bring home some trophies.