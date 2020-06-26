Get to know Hayden “Spike” Harvey in the Macon Speedway Driver Spotlight
Hayden “Spike” Harvey

Hometown: Warrensburg

Age: 16

Family: Joy & Buddy Harvey (Parents)

Day job: iRacing – Vanderpool Racing Team Driver – Dirt 360 & 410 Sprints

Car Division and Number: 600cc Micro Sprint 55H

Nicknames: Spike, Highside Harvey

How did your racing career start? When I was six, Butch Garner put me in one of his Go-Karts. I went on to win my first championship that year, and I have won several others in many divisions since. From go-karts, I moved into Winged Outlaw 250’s, setting track records in each division. The 250 Outlaw karts are where I really made a name for myself. I found myself going against some of the best, which helped me learn a lot in wheeling a race car. Last season, we decided to sell our outlaw kart and move onto bigger and better and bought a micro. We were able to put on a pretty good show last year with what we had. This season we are looking to bring home some trophies.

Racing history & accomplishments? In the go-karts I was able to pick up many championships, most back to back, and set some track records that are yet to be broke. I took third place twice in Knoxville, Iowa, at the Dirt Kart Nationals. Then I drove from the back of the B main to transfer into the A main, started in the back and took third against the best of the best in the nation. I won the World of Outlaws Division 4 Championship last year in iRacing and was picked up by a team to continue my iRacing career.

My family has been in racing for a very long time. My great uncle “Waco” Wayne Watercutter ran in NASCAR in the '70s and '80s, my grandpa as a crew chief, and my grandma did drag racing. I grew up watching late models and sprint cars at Eldora Speedway (in Ohio), which is actually where my parents were married. I knew from the first time I saw a race that that’s what I wanted to do.

Racing idol & why? Dale Earnhardt. He is my idol because he was known for being the one feared at the track and making the daring moves to get around people, which is what I am known for in the Outlaw karts, flat karts and hopefully the micros as well.

Who’s your biggest fan? I would say it would be my mom and dad.

Favorite movie? Talladega nights

Any hobbies in addition to racing? Another hobby I have other than racing in real life is iRacing for a sprint car team that I now help run, Vanderpool Racing. I was brought onto the team after winning the World of Outlaws Championship in my division. Recently I have been picking up some traction on iRacing and making a name for myself on there as well.

