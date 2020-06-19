Get to know John Bright Jr. in the Macon Speedway Driver Spotlight

John Bright Jr
Hometown: Decatur
Age: 31
Family: Wife Bobbi Bright and son John Bright lll
Car Division and Number: Archers Alley Street Stock #808
Nicknames: JBJ
How did your racing career start? Started helping Mike Pickering, going with my uncle Tracey Sumpter, then bought a Hornet race car off Brian Dasenbrock.
Racing history & accomplishments? 2014 and 2015 Outlaw Hornet Track Champion.
Racing idol & why? Mike Pickering and Roger Drake because they are some of the nicest people you can meet always have time for their fans.
Who’s your biggest fan? Probably my family ... wife, son, brothers, sister, aunt, uncles, nieces, and nephews
Can’t miss TV show? American Pickers
Favorite movie? Twister, Bad News Bears and The Sixth Man
Any hobbies in addition to racing? Bowling and fishing
