Get to know John Bright Jr. in the Macon Speedway Driver Spotlight
Get to know John Bright Jr. in the Macon Speedway Driver Spotlight

John Bright Jr

Hometown: Decatur

Age: 31

Family: Wife Bobbi Bright and son John Bright lll

Car Division and Number: Archers Alley Street Stock #808

Nicknames: JBJ

How did your racing career start? Started helping Mike Pickering, going with my uncle Tracey Sumpter, then bought a Hornet race car off Brian Dasenbrock.

Racing history & accomplishments? 2014 and 2015 Outlaw Hornet Track Champion.

Racing idol & why? Mike Pickering and Roger Drake because they are some of the nicest people you can meet always have time for their fans.

Who’s your biggest fan? Probably my family ... wife, son, brothers, sister, aunt, uncles, nieces, and nephews

Can’t miss TV show? American Pickers

Favorite movie? Twister, Bad News Bears and The Sixth Man

Any hobbies in addition to racing? Bowling and fishing

