Get to know Tim Riech in the Macon Speedway Driver Spotlight

Tim Riech

Tim Riech's No. 55 car.

Tim Riech

Hometown: Grove City

Age: 36

Family: Wife: Shelly and sons: Justin & Owen

Day job: Truck Driver

Car Division and Number: UMP Pro-Modified J&J Motorsports No. 55

How did your racing career start? It was a family tradition. I started full-time promod racing five years ago. I wouldn't have been able to do it without my uncle Joe.

Racing history & accomplishments? Multiple top 15 finishes in UMP national points, third in Macon promod points last year. I haven't missed a race at Macon in four years.

Racing idol & why? Tim Hancock Sr. because all he does is win, win, win, no matter what.

Who’s your biggest fan? My wife Shelly.

Can’t miss TV show? Supercross.

Favorite movie? Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Any hobbies in addition to racing? Fishing, camping, drinking beer at the Buzzard's Roost while getting my car welded back together at Tippitt Blacksmithing and Repair in Mt. Auburn or watching the crops grow at Cochran Farms.

