Get to know Tom Davidson in the Macon Speedway Driver Spotlight

Tom Davidson

Hometown: Springfield

Age: 56

Family: Wife Sandy, two daughters, Britney and Courtney, and two grandchildren, Makayla and Eric

Day job: Concrete pipe plant foreman

Car Division and Number: Pro-Mod No. 35

Nicknames: Masher and Thumpd

How did your racing career start? I was helping a fellow racer by pulling his car to the track. He put me in the car for the Mechanics race and I was hooked.

Racing history & accomplishments? I have been racing for one year and I am still learning. Eighth in points at Macon Speedway last year.

Racing idol & why? Tommy Sheppard, who is a great driver. Jeremy Nichols after the first race I watched him in. He started in the back and won. Alan and Kevin Crowder are always smooth on the track and so many more.

Who’s your biggest fan? My family

Can’t miss TV show? NCIS