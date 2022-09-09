Hall Of Fame Drivers Night features seven divisions in action at Macon Speedway

MACON — Macon Speedway's season is entering the home stretch, with just three nights of racing left beginning Saturday with Hall of Fame Night, featuring seven divisions of racing.

Also, the Vintage Racing Of Illinois Series will be in town for its only visit of the season.

With just three races left, Taylorville driver Colby Eller is closing in on his first track championship. Eller has a 28-point lead in the pro late model class, while Ryan Miller holds onto second. Braden Johnson is within striking distance in third, while Colby Sheppard and Rockett Bennett round out the top five.

Racing veteran Rodney Standerfer, from Summerfield sits atop the modified division points, having claimed four feature wins. Standerfer holds a 38-point lead on Guy Taylor. Alan Crowder, Tim Luttrell and Zach Taylor complete the top five in points.

Taylor is not only is in the running for the modified championship, but is also is very likely to claim the pro mod championship. In fact, Taylor could mathematically lock it up this week or next if everything plays out right. He currently has a 106-point lead and the most points a driver can accumulate in a night is 60. His nephew, Zach Taylor, is second in points, followed by Kevin Crowder, Maxx Emerson and Matt Milner.

Cerro Gordo driver Terry Reed will most likely clinch the street stock championship this week, having a 174-point lead on Nick Macklin. Bobby Beiler, Brian Dasenbroc and Jaret Duff are others in the top five.

Tristin Quinlan and Billy Mason are the two drivers battling for the hornet championship at the track. Quinlan holds a 30-point lead. Brady Reed, Taryn Page and Jeremy Reed round out the top five.

The mircros event will be a sanctioned POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micro special event, paying $700 to win. John Barnard leads the track standings as well as the POWRi national points.Barnard, from Sherman, was the 2020 champion at the track.

Following Saturday night, only the Sept. 17 and Sept. 24 events remain. Sept. 17 will feature KerbyStrong Foundation night and have special events with extra pay for the pro late models, late models, modifieds and sportsman. Sept. 24th will be the BRANDT Season Championship night.

Pit gates open this Saturday night at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5 p.m., hot laps are at 6 p.m. and racing is at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.