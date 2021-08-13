Heartland Auto Racing Tour non-wing micros set for first Macon Speedway appearance on Saturday

MACON — The Heartland Auto Racing Tour (HART) non-wing micros are headed to Macon Speedway, this Saturday. It will be the first ever appearance for the series after weather and pandemic-related cancelations over the last couple of seasons. Five other divisions will also take the track.

With Central Illinois known as a winged micro hotbed, this is a rare chance for locals and travelers to race at Macon Saturday and Jacksonville Speedway on Sunday without the wings. Both events will pay $500 to win and $75 to start.

Kokomo, Ind., driver Kole Kirkman leads the standings in the series with four wins in 10 feature starts. Marion, Ind.'s Eastin Ashbrooke and Kokomo's Todd Kirkman are second and third in points, giving Indiana all three podium spots coming into the weekend. Michigan and Illinois are also represented in the top ten. Nearly 200 drivers have raced with the tour in 2021.

Colby Sheppard, of Williamsville, is the current point leader in the pro late models and has a big lead built up over many-time feature winner Jose Parga. Ryan Miller is having a strong rookie season and is third, while Donny Koehler and Derek Smith complete the top five.

Guy Taylor, of Springfield, is on top of the modified standings by 38 points over Kyle Helmick. Helmick leads the pro modified division by 52 points over Billy Knebel, last year’s champion. Kevin Crowder is just 10 more points back, while Nick Justice and Guy Taylor complete the top five.

Taylor, who leads the modified points and is fifth in pro mod points, sits atop the street stock standings. The veteran has a 34-point lead on Jaret Duff.

Allan Harris, who had mechanical issues in last Saturday’s feature, leads the hornets points race by 52 over Billy Mason. The ever-improving Shelby Beiler is third in points.

Pit gates open Saturday at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5 p.m., hot laps begin at 6 p.m., and racing will take the green at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

