Heavy morning rains force Bettenhausen 100 postponement to Oct. 15

SPRINGFIELD -- Heavy overnight rains that carried over into Saturday morning hours have forced the postponement of the Bettenhausen 100 presented by Hunt Brothers and MiteXstream at the Illinois State Fairgrounds to Saturday, Oct. 15.

The Sunday, Aug. 21st portion of the event, featuring the ARCA Menards Series is still scheduled as planned, with a much better weather forecast.

Saturday’s program was scheduled to have the USAC Silver Crown Series and DIRTcar Sportsman. Over 40 Silver Crown cars were entered for the historic event.

The Sunday afternoon Atlas 100 presented by MiteXstream will see the ARCA Menards Series in the stock car portion of the weekend. The DIRTcar Sportsman will also qualify and run their feature event.

Tickets for the ARCA event can be purchased at the Illinois State Fair box office in advance for a $5 discount or on race day upon arrival.