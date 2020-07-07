Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway rescheduled for Thursday, Aug. 13

MACON — The Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway has been rescheduled for Thursday, Aug. 13.
The event, in its 40th year, was originally scheduled for Thursday, July 9, but the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Tour, which the H&R 100 is one of the stops on, delayed its start by a month because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour — usually known as the "Hell Tour" because it's around 30 races in a month — this year features 26 races in 46 days and two phases to allow Late Model drivers to participate in Fairbury Speedway’s Prairie Dirt Classic and Cedar Lake Speedway’s USA Nationals, both featuring the World of Outlaws Late Models. The season will begin Thursday, July 8, at Indiana's Brownstown Speedway.
The H&R 100 is part of the second phase, with the tour visiting Sycamore Speedway and Jacksonville Speedway on the two days leading up to the H&R 100 on Aug. 13. From there, the tour will head to Fayette County on Friday, Aug. 14, Federated Auto Parts Raceway in Pevely, Mo., on Saturday, Aug. 15, and Lincoln Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 16.
This year's event will feature an appearance by Butch Garner, who won the first H&R 100 in 1981. Garner, of Forsyth, will be honored for his induction into the Illinois Stock Car Hall of Fame.
The Late Model event will pay $5,000 to the winner, while the overall Late Model series champion will receive $25,000. Weekly point funds will also be paid out. The Summit National Modifieds and Pro Mods will also be competing.
