Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway rescheduled for Thursday, Aug. 13

The event, in its 40th year, was originally scheduled for Thursday, July 9, but the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Tour, which the H&R 100 is one of the stops on, delayed its start by a month because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour — usually known as the "Hell Tour" because it's around 30 races in a month — this year features 26 races in 46 days and two phases to allow Late Model drivers to participate in Fairbury Speedway’s Prairie Dirt Classic and Cedar Lake Speedway’s USA Nationals, both featuring the World of Outlaws Late Models. The season will begin Thursday, July 8, at Indiana's Brownstown Speedway.