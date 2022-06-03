Hornet Challenge up next for Macon Speedway

MACON — The hornets division takes over Macon Speedway on Saturday with the annual Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge.

The weekend of racing for hornet competitors will pay a possible $1,000 to win, based on 20-car feature fields.

The hornet feature will pay $1,000 to win and $50 to start. On top of that, additional $100 bonuses are in place for the highest finishing driver who hasn’t competed at each track this year, courtesy of R33D Racecars.

The event will see heat races set up by draw, with passing points used to lock drivers into the feature field. A semi will be held to give remaining drivers a last chance to make the show.

Car entry fee each night is $30 and will be paid at registration/transponder pickup area.

The complete payout for the 20-car starting field is: $1,000, $400, $250, $150, $100, $90, $80, $70, $60 and $50 each for the remaining cars in the 20-car field.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5 p.m., hotlaps begin at 6 p.m., and racing action will start at 7 p.m.

Other divisions racing at Macon Speedway on Saturday will be the pro late models, modifieds, pro mods, street stocks, and micros.

