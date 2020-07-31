How driver Bill Basso took the wheel for the first time at 44 in the hornets division

"My mom says I went for the first time to the track when I was six days old," he said. "I was born on a Monday and I was at the track the following Sunday to watch my grandpa race. My grandfather raced all over Central Illinois in the 50s, 60s, and 70s and that's what we did as a family: We went and watched grandpa race at Shaheen's. Back in the day he raced bombers. It was a stock car and there weren't many classes back then. He ran 1955, 56, 57 Chevys, old school stuff.

"He has always been my idol and I was named after him. I always wanted to race because of him."

Basso's initial car, which was McKay's first hornet car, had a hard time keeping up with some of the newer models but Basso had broader goals when he started.

"It was way outdated and underpowered and I think I was twice as heavy as all my competitors but I was out there learning and having fun. And that is my big thing still," he said. "I'm still way under budget and I don't spend half of what the top five guys spend week-in and week-out on cars and motors."

The literal crash course he had at Macon Speedway showed Basso that some assumptions about race car driving aren't true.