'I think its something that the community needs,' Macon Speedway opens its 75th season on Saturday

DECATUR — Nick Justice is celebrating two decades behind the wheel at Central Illinois' tracks this season.
His 20th anniversary is all the more impressive when you learn Justice is only 28 years old. Like many drivers, the love of the sport started early and had a family connection.
"It doesn't seem like 20 years have gone by and I hope I have another 20 years ahead of me," he said. "I started at Cerro Gordo Speedway and my dad bought me a go-cart and it all snowballed from there. I would say I'm a third-generation driver with my brothers, my cousins, and I have a nephew that is starting this year so it is a big family deal."
Justice's anniversary coincides with another important milestone — Macon Speedway's 75th season — which will kick off Saturday following nearly three months of cancellations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saturday's action will include seven divisions of cars: Pro late models, modifieds, pro-mods, sportsman, street stocks, hornets, and micros. Seating will be limited to about 25 percent of the racetrack's 4,200-person capacity and attendees are encouraged to wear masks, bring hand sanitizer, and utilize the six-foot social distancing recommendation. Temperature checks and health screenings will also be held upon arrival for fans and competitors.
Justice will continue to compete in the pro-mods division after finishing in fourth place in points at Macon last season. His season didn't finish quite the way he wanted it to.
"We fell back a little bit at the end of last season. We had a mishap and got tangled up and it ended our season earlier than we wanted to," he said. "We missed the last three nights so I have been out of the car since October and I think this is the longest I have been out of racing in the last 20 years. I'm antsy to get back and have the thrill of racing.
"At practice, you just don't get that thrill that you would during a heat race or feature."
Driver Brady Reed took home the Macon points championship in the hornets division last season and he has already hit the track last weekend at Charleston Speedway.
"Racing at Charleston, it seemed pretty normal last week but we didn't get to run our feature until like 2:30 in the morning because there were so many cars there that wanted to race," Reed said. "They had eight or nine heat races for the bigger cars. It was a long night but it was worth it because people have been waiting to race for a long time."
Reed, who had previously just raced at Macon Speedway, branched out last season and found success all around Central Illinois' dirt racks.
"That was my goal all of last year: To win Macon's points. I wasn't worried about anything else and we ended up way above that and finished third in points the entire nation," he said. "After we started running good in the first couple of weeks (at Macon), we started traveling around and we raced at six different racks and won at each of them at least once.
"But Macon is like home and I've been going there since I was one. There is nothing like racing there and it is cool to win going out of town and being the new guy but there is nothing winning at home."
The 75th season opener at Macon will be momentous for driver and fan alike.
Said Justice: "It will be kind of a relief and I think it is something that the community needs. It is really the first sport to come back and actually have some normalness to it. It's going to be pretty huge. I'm sure it will be like the old days. It won't be 'elbow-to-elbow' but 'six-foot-to-six-foot.' I think everybody is going to have a great time."
Late-model driver Blake Damery is putting the final touches on his car in preparation for Saturday's opening races.
"We still have some stuff to do with the car but we should be ready," he said. "Once the coronavirus started, we have been working slow on the car waiting for the green light to go."
Damery finished third in late-model points last season at Macon, a performance that surprised himself.
"Last year was my first year in stock cars; so last year our goal was to run all the laps and we didn't want any DNFs (did not finish)," he said. "We wanted the car to get out there and do what it was supposed to and get me some seat time, and it went better than expected. We are chomping at the bit and we have a new car we are putting together so we are excited to get back out there. We moved into a new shop — Illini Racing Supply — and have some new people around us. I'm excited to see what we have going this year. It is an upgrade from what I was running last year and I'm pretty excited about it."
The KerbySTRONG 100 — the race that honors Damery's father, Kerby Damery — is scheduled to run at Macon on Saturday, July 25 and Blake Damery is optimistic the race will be run.
"That was something we have been talking about," he said. "For a little bit, I wasn't sure if we would be able to run this season. With (area) businesses being closed, it might be tough to find sponsors so we have some discussions coming up that we need to hammer something out and figure out what we are going to do."
