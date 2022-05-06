ILLIANA Showdown comes to Macon Speedway for POWRi Leagues

MACON – Returning by popular demand on a limited scope, the Second Annual ILLIANA Showdown revisits Central Illinois on Saturday at Macon Speedway with the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League, as well as the POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League.

Saturday will witness the tight battle of reigning Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League champion Bryant Weideman holding a slight points advantage over Cannon McIntosh as competitors travel to the quick lap-times of Macon Speedway for the first of several visits in 2022.

Also on the racing agenda will be the Lucas Oil POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League, pro late models, modified, and hornets.

Colby Sheppard, of Williamsville, last year’s pro late model champion, has had a strong start to his 2022 season, leading the standings by eight over Taylorville’s Braden Johnson. Dakota Ewing, Colby Eller, and Dalton Ewing complete the top five in standings.

The modifieds will be on track on Saturday, racing for the third time this season. The two Modified shows have been outstanding so far this season with Rick Conoyer and Jacob Steinkoenig claiming victories. Conoyer, from Wentzville, MO, currently leads the standings by four points over last year’s point runner-up, Alan Crowder. Rodney Standerfer, Guy Taylor, and Clint Martin round out the top five in points.

Rounding out Saturday’s action will be the hornets. There is currently a tie at the top of the standings, as Decatur's Tristin Quinlan and Ramsey’s Jaekob Durbin are locked up at 110 points. Jeremy Reed, Taryn Page, and Billy Mason complete the top five in points.

Pits open up on Saturday at 3 p.m. Grandstands gates open at 5 p.m. and there is a POWRi drivers' meeting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a Macon drivers' meeting at 5:45 p.m. Hot laps being at 6 p.m. and the green flag falls at 7 p.m.

General admission tickets are $20 and children 11 and under are free. Pit Passes are $35 and children under 11 are $20.

POWRi National Midget League payout for May 7th will be 1. $2,000, 2. $1,000, 3. $600, 4. $500, 5. $400, 6. $325, 7. $300, 8. $275, 9. $250, 10. $230, 11. $225, 12. $220, 13. $215, 14. $210, 15. $205, 16-22: $200.

POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool payout on May 7th will be 1. $700, 2. $400, 3. $250, 4. $150, 5. $125, 6. $120, 7. $115, 8. $110, 9. $105, 10. $100, 11. $95, 12. $90, 13. $85, 14. $80, 15. $75, 16. $70, 17. $65, 18. $60, 19. $55, 20-22: $50.

