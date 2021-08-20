Jack Hewitt Night to feature POWRi Midgets at Macon Speedway

MACON — Macon Speedway will host Jack Hewitt night on Saturday, Aug. 21, with the open wheel cars of POWRi make their second appearance of the season.

Hewitt is a two-time champion of the USAC Silver Crown Series as well as a former titlist of the All-Star Circuit of Champions. In addition, Hewitt was the 1998 winner of the Eldora 4-Crown Nationals, winning features in USAC Sprints, Midgets and Silver Crown, as well as the UMP Modifieds.

Saturday's event at Macon Speedway will feature Hewitt as the grand marshal. He will be on hand, greeting fans, selling books and apparel, signing autographs, telling stories and taking in some great Macon Speedway action.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League will be competing in the Camfield Memorial while the POWRi Micros will race in the Chevy Hall of Fame Museum 20. The modifieds, pro mods, and hornets are also scheduled to race.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League is led by Colby, Kansas, driver Bryant Wiedeman leads by 180 points over Brent Crews, from Denver, N.C. Crews has collected three wins this season in POWRi action.

Other point leaders coming into the night include Bradley Fezard from Arkansas, who leads the micro class, Guy Taylor (modified), Kyle Helmick (pro mods) and Allan Harris (hornets).

Pit gates will open Saturday at 3:00 p.m., grandstands at 5:00 p.m., hotlaps will begin at 6:00 p.m., and racing will take the green at 7:00 p.m. Grandstand admission is $20, while kids 11 and under are free.

