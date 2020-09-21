Jake Little wins KERBYSTRONG pro late model feature at Macon Speedway

MACON — To say the least, pro late model driver Jake Little has had a successful 2020 racing season.
Little grabbed the KERBYSTRONG feature win at Macon Speedway on Saturday, making it his ninth feature victory on tracks around Central Illinois this season.
“We had a pretty good night all together and we qualified pretty well and won our heat race and started out front and we led from start to finish. We ran our own race and it was pretty good,” Little said.
Winning the feature at the event that was held in memory of Macon Speedway driver Kerby Damery was an honor for Little.
‘I grew up going to Macon so I grew up watching (Kerby Damery) race so it was pretty cool to win,” Little said. “I don't know (the Damery family) personally, but I know what Kerby meant to Macon just for the simple fact that I used to go there and I watched him when I was growing up. He was a guy that everyone looked up to back then and I know he has inspired a lot of people there.”
Little’s victories have him leading the pro late models in points at Macon after a fifth-place finish last season.
“The last few years we haven't hit every race at Macon and so we would miss three or four races each season. This year, I think we've only missed one and on top of that I think I won six time,s so if we don't win, we are running in the top three,” Little said. "When you run well obviously the points are going to come.”
Little’s performance has been top notch this season but he hasn’t been completely satisfied.
“Honestly, this season hasn’t been beyond my expectations. We've had some bad luck and issues with the car that we've been working on and now we finally have everything straightened out,” he said. “I think we have won four out of the last five races, so we are back and rolling a little bit here. We haven't had a bad year by any means, but I think we could have done a little bit better.”
Little considered traveling out of state to race while the Illinois tracks were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but decided to bide his time.
“We thought about it, but it would take us eight or nine hours to get to somewhere to race after working 40 hours a week, and then trying to leave to race somewhere on Saturday just to drive home all day on Sunday, it just wasn't worth it,” Little said. “We just hung out around the house and waited for it to get back open and then we could race when we could.”
Now with the shortened season coming to an end for many local tracks, Little will finish out Macon’s season next Saturday, possibly with a points championship.
“With everything going on this year, Macon is sometimes the only one racing on a Saturday and Macon has given us a place to race and it has worked out that way,” he said. “If Macon is running, that is where I will be.”
Vandermeersch wins sportsman crown
Dennis Vandermeersch clinched the sportsman division points championship on Saturday, picking up his fifth feature win this season. Vandermeersch won five of the six division features and has won three consecutive sportsman races at the KERBYSTRONG events.
Other results from Saturday included Tommy Sheppard Jr. winning his third consecutive feature in the modified class and Guy Taylor winning in the street stock. Two points leaders also found success as Billy Knebel won again in the modified class and Brady Reed won the checkered flag in the hornets.
Macon Speedway’s 75th season wraps up next Saturday with the points championships being determined in six classes. The pro late models, pro modifieds, street stocks, modifieds, micros and hornets will all be racing.
