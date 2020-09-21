Jake Little wins KERBYSTRONG pro late model feature at Macon Speedway

Little’s victories have him leading the pro late models in points at Macon after a fifth-place finish last season.

“The last few years we haven't hit every race at Macon and so we would miss three or four races each season. This year, I think we've only missed one and on top of that I think I won six time,s so if we don't win, we are running in the top three,” Little said. "When you run well obviously the points are going to come.”

Little’s performance has been top notch this season but he hasn’t been completely satisfied.

“Honestly, this season hasn’t been beyond my expectations. We've had some bad luck and issues with the car that we've been working on and now we finally have everything straightened out,” he said. “I think we have won four out of the last five races, so we are back and rolling a little bit here. We haven't had a bad year by any means, but I think we could have done a little bit better.”

Little considered traveling out of state to race while the Illinois tracks were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but decided to bide his time.