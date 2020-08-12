Jason Feger among group of drivers looking for first Herald & Review 100 win

"We are kind of using the Herald & Review 100 as our big event of the year for the 75th. The COVID did mess that up with our schedule and how that was going to work so we are going to showcase the Herald & Review 100," Sargent said. "It looks like Mother Nature is going to cooperate so it feels like that is out of the way and we are getting the place spiffed up and looking good.

"And we have several young drivers who are looking for their first win and I'm curious to see how they will do."

The DIRTcar Summer Nationals late models will complete in the H&R 100 and be joined by the Summit Modified Nationals circuit.

One of the drivers Sargent has his eye on is Bloomington's Jason Feger, who recently picked up his 20th career victory in the Summer Nationals tour with a victory at Highland Speedway.

“We started 16th and I was able to work my way up through there and got the win,” Feger said. “I feel like the season has been going pretty good. Obviously I want to win more but I think we have been competitive in a lot of the races and I feel like we are right there and we have quite a bit of racing still to do, too.”