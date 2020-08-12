Jason Feger among group of drivers looking for first Herald & Review 100 win

MACON — Good things come to those who wait.
It has taken longer than it typically would, but the Herald & Review 100 revs up at Macon Speedway on Thursday during the track's 75th season after a delay of more than a month. Despite some rain-postponed races and a late start to the season, Macon Speedway co-owner Bob Sargent is pleased with the 2020 season so far.
"We have had a lot of race cars and the competition has been great and the crowds have been strong," he said. "Minus the rainouts and the late start with the COVID, the year has been good. We are following the procedures for the COVID and everybody seems to be trying to keep their distance the best they can."
With pandemic throwing the speedway's schedule out of whack, the 40th running of the H&R 100 is a centerpiece of the racing schedule even more than it typically is.
"We are kind of using the Herald & Review 100 as our big event of the year for the 75th. The COVID did mess that up with our schedule and how that was going to work so we are going to showcase the Herald & Review 100," Sargent said. "It looks like Mother Nature is going to cooperate so it feels like that is out of the way and we are getting the place spiffed up and looking good.
"And we have several young drivers who are looking for their first win and I'm curious to see how they will do."
The DIRTcar Summer Nationals late models will complete in the H&R 100 and be joined by the Summit Modified Nationals circuit.
One of the drivers Sargent has his eye on is Bloomington's Jason Feger, who recently picked up his 20th career victory in the Summer Nationals tour with a victory at Highland Speedway.
“We started 16th and I was able to work my way up through there and got the win,” Feger said. “I feel like the season has been going pretty good. Obviously I want to win more but I think we have been competitive in a lot of the races and I feel like we are right there and we have quite a bit of racing still to do, too.”
Feger is currently sitting third in points on the Summer Nationals tour behind leader Brian Shirley, from Chatham, who has won four features this summer. Previous Herald & Review 100 winners Bobby Pierce and Moweaqua’s Shannon Babb are fifth and eighth place, respectively. World of Outlaws defending champion and current points leader Brandon Sheppard, from New Berlin, has recently joined the tour and already picked up a victory
“Brian Shirley has been really fast right now and is as fast as anyone in the country. He's been on a roll lately and I'm pretty sure that this week Brandon Sheppard is going to stop in and run the week with us. He's definitely going to be a threat to win, too,” Feger said.
Feger is also close friends with driver Gordy Gundaker, who has won the last two runnings of the H&R 100 and took last year’s crown on the final lap.
“Gordy is really good when there is traction on the bottom. He's good at that and his car is really good at that,” Feger said. “He can come in late in the race and he's able to make it work. Last year might have been a little bit controversial but Gordy's a good guy and he's a hard driver.”
Feger is a third-generation driver and got his start at Farmer City Raceway in 2002 but he holds a special place in his heart for Macon Speedway, where he finished fourth at last year’s H&R 100.
“After high school I got an old sportsman car and kept progressing from there. Luckily, I have done well enough to keep going and I've been able to do it for a long time,” Feger said. “Once I've got the late model, I think I have been to every Herald & Review 100 they have had since I started racing.
“I love Macon. To me it is one of the most fun tracks that we race on. It is definitely elbows up and you don't have time to really think about stuff and you just have to react.”
Feger’s racing style has earned him the nickname “The Highside Hustler” and at Macon he can continue to roll where he feels most comfortable.
“Typically I have raced up against the outside of the race track and up against the cushion pretty much my whole career,” he said. “At Macon you can have the top side, especially during qualifying and early in the race. You will be scraping the wall all the way around there.”
The 100-lap race on Thursday will test any driver's patience.
“For the Herald & Review, you have to be patient. (The track) is going to change a bunch and you have to have patience. You have to have more give then you can have take,” Feger said. “A hundred laps on a tight track like that and a lot of those guys can end up wrecking each other or breaking and you have to hope you aren't caught up in it. Know when to take your chance and run a really smart race.”
GALLERY: Herald & Review 100 winners at Macon Speedway through the years
2019 — Gordy Gundaker
2018 — Gordy Gundaker
2017 — Bobby Pierce Jr.
2016 — Bobby Pierce Jr.
2015 — Ryan Unzicker
2014 — Shannon Babb
2013 — Shannon Babb
2012 — Brian Shirley
2011 — Shannon Babb
2010 — Dennis Erb Jr
2009 — Shannon Babb
2008 — Kevin Weaver
2007 — Wes Steidinger
2006 — Shannon Babb
2005 — Joe Ross Jr.
2004 — Don O'Neal
2003 — Terry English
2002 — Kevin Weaver
2001 — Bob Pierce
2000 — Matt Taylor
1999 — Billy Drake
1998 — Ed Bauman
1997 — Ed Bauman
1996 — Billy Drake
1995 — Joe Ross Jr.
1994 — Bob Pierce
1993 — Billy Moyer Jr.
1992 — Kevin Weaver
1991 — Kevin Weaver
1990 — Scott Bloomquist
1989 — Jim Leka
1988 — Dick Taylor
1987 — Rick Standridge
1986 — Jim Leka
1985 — Bob Pierce
1984 — Roger Long
1983 — Bob Pierce
1982 — Pete Willoughby
1981 — Butch Garner
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
