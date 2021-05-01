Jeremy Nichols, Jose Parga continue hot driving at Macon Speedway

MACON -- The second week of the 2021 Macon Speedway racing season saw familiar winners grace the winner's circle on a night which saw seven divisions compete at the 76-year-old dirt oval. Over 100 race cars filled the pit area and a full grandstand continued to bring along plenty of excitement on the first Saturday of May.

Among the familiar winners to find victory lane was Jeremy Nichols in the sportsman division. Nichols took the checkered flag in the season opener two weeks ago and looked to dominate again in the 15-lap main event. Tailed by former division champions Dennis Vandermeersch and Scott Landers, Nichols pursued the top groove and ran it flawlessly to extend his lead over the pack. Vandermeersch moved on the top side, as well, but ran into the wall and up the fence in turn one on the final lap and was towed off the track. That allowed Landers to become the second place car and stayed close on the restart but Nichols was too much for Landers and the rest of the field.