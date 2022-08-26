John Osman Memorial at Macon Speedway, which is also preparing for the KerbyStrong 100

MACON — The John Osman Memorial featuring a Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks $2,000-to-win race will headline racing at Macon Speedway on Saturday.

Also racing are the Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Pro Modifieds, Hornets and Micros.

Admission is $15 for adults, with children 11 and under free. Pits open at 4 p.m., stands at 5, hot laps at 6 and racing at 7 p.m.

KerbyStrong 100

The drivers at Macon Speedway will be taking the track for a good cause during the eighth annual KerbyStrong 100 that will run on Saturday, Sept. 17.

“This annual fundraiser is held in memory of Kerby Damery, a highly respected, competitive driver who enjoyed life and racing in his hometown track right here at Macon Speedway,” Macon Speedway co-owner Bob Sargent said.

In 2007 at the age of 42, Kerby was diagnosed with stage four appendix cancer and passed away in 2015.

In Damery's memory, a registered 501(c) (3) charitable foundation was created with proceeds to benefit local cancer patients who need help with transportation, prescriptions, medical equipment or any other needs as deemed necessary.

“The mission of the KerbyStrong Foundation is to inspire others to never give up, provide education about cancer screenings and provide support for cancer patients and their families,” executive director of the KerbyStrong Foundation and Damery's widow Nikki Damery said. “On Sept. 17, our annual KerbyStrong 100 race helps us to remember Kerby and his orange and blue late model car No. 10 and his passion to always give back to help others.”

Races running at the event include a Big Ten pro late models 50-lap race with $1,000 to win, a 25-lap modified feature that is $650 to win and a 25-lap sportsman race with $500 to win.

Time trials begin at 6 p.m. and racing at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.kerbystrong.com.