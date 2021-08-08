Jose Parga and Tommy Sheppard Jr. win Macon Speedway Diane Bennett Memorial features

MACON -- The third annual Diane Bennett Memorial race at Macon Speedway once again added bonus money to the purse prizes of the six racing divisions on Saturday night, with Jose Parga and Tommy Sheppard Jr. among those taking home wins.

The night paid homage to Bennett, who spent better than 30 years hand scoring races at Macon Speedway and other racing events and facilities.

A top race of the night was the special 25-lap, $1,550-to-win modified feature racing. Guy Taylor and Rodney Standerfer, former track champions in the division, were the front row with defending champion Tommy Sheppard Jr. and Curt Rhodes, another former champion, starting in the second row.

The early stretch of the race was controlled by Sheppard, with Taylor and Standerfer keeping close. Going into the third turn on lap nine, Taylor passed Sheppard for the lead. However, a miscue by Taylor at the top of the second turn gave Sheppard the lead, and four laps later Taylor was off the track. Sheppard went on to return to victory lane and take home the big payday.

The pro late model class was also a 25-lap event with a prize of $1,270-to-win. Jose Parga took the checkered flag. but it was a fairly close race between him and second-place driver Braden Johnson.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS Pro Late Models 1. 6P-Jose Parga[New Berlin, IL]; 2. 14J-Braden Johnson[Taylorville, IL]; 3. 33B-Dakota Ewing[Warrensburg, IL]; 4. 27-Colby Sheppard[Williamsville, IL]; 5. 10-Blake Damery[Blue Mound, IL]; 6. 33H-Roben Huffman[Midland City, IL]; 7. 122-Timmy Dick[Monticello, IL]; 8. 11-Ryan Miller[Lincoln, IL]; 9. 14-Derek Smith[Decatur, IL]; 10. F15-Bob Sidener[Springfield, IL]. Modifieds 1. T6-Tommy Sheppard Jr[New Berlin, IL]; 2. 28-Rodney Standerfer[Summerfield, IL]; 3. 87C-Alan Crowder[Elwin, IL]; 4. 10R-Curt Rhodes[Taylorville, IL]; 5. 18-Jarrett Stryker[Millstadt, IL]; 6. 98-Danny Smith[Argenta, IL]; 7. 24B-Brent Weaver[Godfrey, IL]; 8. 78-Maxx Emerson[Taylorville, IL]; 9. 7B-Jeremy Nichols[Lovington, IL]; 10. 27X-Kyle Helmick[Smithton, IL]. Pro Mods 1. 27X-Kyle Helmick[Smithton, IL]; 2. 15C-Kevin Crowder[Argenta, IL]; 3. 52-Billy Knebel[Pocahontas, IL]; 4. 24-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 5. 33-Josh Robb[Mt. Zion, IL]; 6. Z-Larry Bunning[Decatur, IL]; 7. 3X-Justin Reynolds[Hillsboro, IL]; 8. 116-Kevin Rench[Hillsboro, IL]; 9. 10-Adam Rhoades[Clinton, IL]; 10. 24M-Matt Milner[Chatham, IL]. Street Stocks 1. 67R-Jeremy Nichols[Lovington, IL]; 2. 22-Darrell Dick[Monticello, IL]; 3. 16-Nick Macklin[Argenta, IL]; 4. 11-Terry Reed[Cerro Gordo, IL]; 5. 53R-Jeff Reed Jr[Blue Mound, IL]; 6. 08-Brian Dasenbrock[Decatur, IL]; 7. 21-Jaret Duff[Maroa, IL]; 8. X7-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 9. 21R-Dustin Reed[Decatur, IL]; 10. Z24-Zach Taylor[Springfield, IL]. Hornets 1. T82-Erik Vanapeldoorn[Clinton, IL]; 2. 34-Jeremy Reed[Decatur, IL]; 3. 357-Billy Mason[Brownstown, IL]; 4. 324-Shelby Beiler[Macon, IL]; 5. J13-Justin Coffey[Stonington, IL]; 6. 1-Cook Crawford[Lincoln, IL]; 7. 3H-Allan Harris[Chatham, IL]; 8. 9B-Brandon Miller[Broadwell, IL]; 9. 187-Korey Bailey[Stonington, IL]; 10. 313-Gabe Rusher[Stonington, IL]. Micros 1. 23-Jeremy Camp[Sullivan, IL]; 2. 55S-Daryn Stark[Springfield, IL]; 3. 21-Aarik Andruskevitch[Riverton, IL]; 4. 68-Devin Feger[East Peoria, IL]; 5. 27-Kyle Barker[Cooksville, IL]; 6. 10-Jacob Tipton[Decatur, IL]; 7. 8B-John Barnard[Sherman, IL]; 8. 17-Molly Day[Allerton, IL]; 9. 83-Jeff Beasley[Urbana, IL]; 10. 87-Collin Shain[Sullivan, IL].

Jeremy Nichols won from the pole in the street stocks, Kyle Helmick won a wild pro modifieds feature, Jeremy Camp took off with the lead from the pole position and won the micro sprints, and Eric Vanapeldoorn, from Clinton, won the 4-cylinder hornet class feature.

