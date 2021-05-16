Jose Parga edges Dakota Ewing during Armed Forces Night at Macon Speedway

A strong finish in his heat race put Kevin Crowder on the front row for the pro modified feature. A bad pill draw at the start of the night did not spoil his evening as he started in the back of the heat, raced to the front and thanks to passing points was on the front row of the feature. Much like Rhodes, the front row assignment was a help to keep him ahead of feature winning regulars like Billy Knebel and Kyle Helmick. Crowder ran solidly for the full 15 laps and coasted to the win.

New winners graced the winner's circle at Macon Speedway in the sportsman, street stocks and micro sprints. Tommy Duncan of Metamora made the drive down to be part of the sportsman division and made the most of it. In only his second time at the track, Duncan took the top honors and raced away from Scott Landers, Wes Odell, Jim Farley III and the driver who has gone 2-for-2 in feature wins, Jeremy Nichols. Duncan stayed low and gained traction and got the car moving to pass four drivers on his way to the lead.