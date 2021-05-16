Jose Parga edges Dakota Ewing during Armed Forces Night at Macon Speedway

MACON — Warrensburg driver Dakota Ewing got off to a great start Saturday at Macon Speedway's Armed Forces Night. But it was Ewing's teammate, Jose Parga, who had the big finish in the pro late models class.
Ewing broke his two-year time trials fast lap record by 0.042-second with a time of 10.752, eclipsing his former mark of 10.794 set May 4, 2019.
His night was looking better after a heat race win and he was leading the 20-lap feature five laps in. As the drivers were coming around for the ninth lap, Ewing and racing teammate Jose Parga got side-by-side out of the fourth turn and they nearly collided. The momentum sent Ewing's car into the concrete on the front stretch and his car slammed the wall, ending his night. Parga won the feature for the third time in as many tries at Macon Speedway.
Zach Rhodes took to the top groove of the track and led the full 20 laps en route to his first modifieds feature win of the season. Thanks to a front row starting spot, Rhodes was able to start off strong ahead of fast drivers and previous feature race winners like Tommy Sheppard, Jr. and Guy Taylor. Sheppard closed in on Rhodes up top for the lead but ran out of laps and took the runner-up finishing spot.
A strong finish in his heat race put Kevin Crowder on the front row for the pro modified feature. A bad pill draw at the start of the night did not spoil his evening as he started in the back of the heat, raced to the front and thanks to passing points was on the front row of the feature. Much like Rhodes, the front row assignment was a help to keep him ahead of feature winning regulars like Billy Knebel and Kyle Helmick. Crowder ran solidly for the full 15 laps and coasted to the win.
New winners graced the winner's circle at Macon Speedway in the sportsman, street stocks and micro sprints. Tommy Duncan of Metamora made the drive down to be part of the sportsman division and made the most of it. In only his second time at the track, Duncan took the top honors and raced away from Scott Landers, Wes Odell, Jim Farley III and the driver who has gone 2-for-2 in feature wins, Jeremy Nichols. Duncan stayed low and gained traction and got the car moving to pass four drivers on his way to the lead.
Jeff Reed, Jr. has been racing Macon Speedway divisions for a long time in different divisions but hasn't tasted much feature-winning success. Saturday night, Reed took his car to victory lane. The 19-car field originally saw Jeremy Nichols starting on the pole but he didn't make it out at the first start of the race. Following an opening caution, Nichols arrived but was forced to start at the tail of the field. Reed was slated to begin third row inside but was bumped to second row inside behind Jaret Duff. With Bobby Beiler working hard to find a lane to speed up, Reed kept his car on the bottom and the set up worked perfectly. Nichols, who started at the back, flew through the order and would finish third in his fast-moving street stock.
Springfield's Daryn Stark picked up the first checkered flag of his season at Macon Speedway with a 15-lap experience in the micro sprints. The race saw plenty of action from a Micro Sprint flip over to spin outs, the race was full of surprises. But Stark kept to his line and sprinted away to the victory.
The night was finished off by veteran Allan Harris of Chatham taking the win in the hornets. The two-time feature winner was more than happy to hold on to the checkered flag on Armed Forces Night after racing away with the lead and the night.
More fun awaits next Saturday with six divisions of racing and the kids will be excited to be at the track for a big bicycle giveaway. Pro late models, modifieds, sportsman, street stocks, pro modifieds and hornets make up the show on May 22nd.
May 15 results
Pro Late Models
1. 6P-Jose Parga[New Berlin, IL]; 2. 32M-Cody Maguire[Carlinville, IL]; 3. 27-Colby Sheppard[Williamsville, IL]; 4. 64-Donny Koehler[Macon, IL]; 5. 21-Jarod Shasteen[Macon, IL]; 6. M14-David Marlow[Heyworth, IL]; 7. 14K-Shane Kelley[Hopedale, IL]; 8. 11-Ryan Miller[Lincoln, IL]; 9. 34-Eric Doran[Clinton, IL]; 10. 4-Jon Easley[Benton, IL]
Modifieds
1. 11-Zach Rhodes[Taylorville, IL]; 2. T6-Tommy Sheppard Jr[New Berlin, IL]; 3. 72A-Austin Lynn[Mason City, IL]; 4. 27-Dalton Ewing[Decatur, IL]; 5. 77-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 6. 52-Billy Knebel[Pocahontas, IL]; 7. 27X-Kyle Helmick[Smithton, IL]; 8. 87C-Alan Crowder[Elwin, IL]; 9. 78-Maxx Emerson[Taylorville, IL]; 10. 28S-Joe Strawkas[Buffalo, IL]
Pro Mods
1. 15C-Kevin Crowder[Argenta, IL]; 2. 24-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 3. 52-Billy Knebel[Pocahontas, IL]; 4. 37-Billy Justice Jr[Cerro Gordo, IL]; 5. 215-Jake Montgomery[East Peoria, IL]; 6. 36-Nick Justice[Decatur, IL]; 7. 14N-Nathan Lynch[Hillsboro, IL]; 8. 3X-Justin Reynolds[Hillsboro, IL]; 9. 10-Adam Rhoades[Clinton, IL]; 10. 14E-Evan Lynch[Hillsboro, IL]
Sportsman
1. 32-Tommy Duncan[Metamora, IL]; 2. 87-Wes O'Dell[Springfield, IL]; 3. 01-Jeremy Nichols[Lovington, IL]; 4. 84L-Jim Farley III[Springfield, IL]; 5. 41-Scott Landers[Taylorville, IL]; 6. 11-Rick Roedel[Shelbyville, IL]; 7. 69-George Ewing[Decatur, IL]; 8. 13-Ryan Blankenship Jr[Decatur, IL]; 9. 11M-Roy Magee[Springfield, IL]; 10. 42-Brandon Dick[Decatur, IL]
Street Stocks
1. 53R-Jeff Reed Jr[Blue Mound, IL]; 2. 29-Bobby Beiler[Blue Mound, IL]; 3. 01-Jeremy Nichols[Lovington, IL]; 4. 21-Jaret Duff[Maroa, IL]; 5. 11-Terry Reed[Cerro Gordo, IL]; 6. X7-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 7. 22-Darrell Dick[Monticello, IL]; 8. 14-Wes Biesenthal[Athens, IL]; 9. 08-Brian Dasenbrock[Decatur, IL]; 10. 3J-Jonathon Hall[Harristown, IL]
Hornets
1. 3H-Allan Harris[Chatham, IL]; 2. 324-Shelby Beiler[Macon, IL]; 3. 187-Korey Bailey[Stonington, IL]; 4. J13-Justin Coffey[Stonington, IL]; 5. 9Y-Eric Young[Clinton, IL]; 6. 21D-Josh Dove[Jacksonville, IL]; 7. V91-Tyler Vonbehren[Weldon, IL]; 8. (DNF) V26-Emily Vonbehren[Weldon, IL]; 9. (DNF) 357-Billy Mason[Brownstown, IL]; 10. (DNF) 26A-Michael McKay[Springfield, IL]
Micros
1. 55S-Daryn Stark[Springfield, IL]; 2. 10-Jacob Tipton[Decatur, IL]; 3. 27-Kyle Barker[Cooksville, IL]; 4. 8B-John Barnard[Sherman, IL]; 5. 21-Aarik Andruskevitch[Riverton, IL]; 6. 55H-Hayden Harvey[Warrensburg, IL]; 7. 00-Joe Taft[Dawson, IL]; 8. 7-Ryan Frantz[Atwood, IL]; 9. 93-Dana Christensen[Decatur, IL]; 10. 2-Cody Swisher[Atwood, IL]