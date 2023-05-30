Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MACON — Jose Parga notched his fourth feature win of the season and third-straight at Macon Speedway on Monday in the Pro Late Model division by leading all 30 laps as part of the track's Twin 30s.

In the Pro Late Models, Blaise Baker finished runner up and tried to stay close to Parga but couldn't. The top side of the track was the place to be and Parga dominated the field.

The Modifieds division had the other 30-lap feature, with Austin Lynn never giving up to take home the win. Tanner Sullivan was untouchable for the first 20-or-so laps before Lynn started to close in and make things interesting. Lynn overtook Sullivan with a highside pass with five laps left and held on.

Kyle Helmick outlasted the Pro Modifieds field of 17 cars and 15 laps. Dalton Ewing was poised for his fourth feature win of the season but his night ended on a tow truck after a car at the back of the field spun in front of the flagman position and smashed with Ewing. Helmick, who was making things interesting in the final laps, assumed the lead from being second place.

Rudy Zaragoza ran up top to secure his first Street Stock feature win of 2023. Zaragoza outlasted a field of cars that included Terry Reed, Bobby Beiler, Andy Zahnd and Jaret Duff. Reed had tough luck, bumping into the back end of Zaragoza during the fourth turn and spinning out the leader. Reed was pushed to the back for creating the spinout. Zaragoza restarted the race with the lead and take the checkered flag.

Wes O’Dell pulled away fast in the Sportsman division and snatched his second win of the season. In the Hornet class, pole sitter Jimmy Dutlinger came away with the 15-lap victory.

Macon Speedway finished a four-race weekend over five days and will be off this weekend before returning Saturday, June 10 in the second leg of the annual Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge.

Cornfield Combat

The inaugural “Cornfield Combat” this past weekend at Macon Speedway featured the PureMax Racing Oil HART Non-Wing Micros, Restricted Micros, and the Junior Sprints. Nearly 100 cars attended the event, including 63 Non-Wing Micros.

The buildup for the three days was for the $5,000-to-win HART Non-Wing Micros. Only the best 22 drivers of the 63 attendees made the 35-lap feature. Polesitter Frank Flud from Tulsa, Okla., one of the leading favorites for the weekend, started on the front row and took the early lead. His closest challenger for much of the event was Johnny Boland, of Gainesville, Texas, before a flip with five laps to go eliminated him from the race.

Flud held off the hungry pack of challengers down the stretch to claim the win over Kyle Spence and Austin Saunders. Matt Carr and Todd Kirkman completed the top five in a Micro field that was represented by over 10 states.

Farmington, Mo., driver Brody Bridgeman took the victory in the Restricted Winged Micros over Callan Hill, Jace Cooksey, Eli Holden, and JJ Williams.

Rounding out the Saturday night feature action was the youngsters in the Junior Sprints. Galesville, Wis., driver Miken Iverson took the victory, while Braxton Flatt, Jagger Wiggs, Grayson Cooksey, and Kaden Wells completed the top five.

Take a look at this list of all the Herald & Review 100 winners at Macon Speedway through the years 2022 — Jason Feger 2021 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2020 — Brandon Sheppard 2019 — Gordy Gundaker 2018 — Gordy Gundaker 2017 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2016 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2015 — Ryan Unzicker 2014 — Shannon Babb 2013 — Shannon Babb 2012 — Brian Shirley 2011 — Shannon Babb 2010 — Dennis Erb Jr 2009 — Shannon Babb 2008 — Kevin Weaver 2007 — Wes Steidinger 2006 — Shannon Babb 2005 — Joe Ross Jr. 2004 — Don O'Neal 2003 — Terry English 2002 — Kevin Weaver 2001 — Bob Pierce 2000 — Matt Taylor 1999 — Billy Drake 1998 — Ed Bauman 1997 — Ed Bauman 1996 — Billy Drake 1995 — Joe Ross Jr. 1994 — Bob Pierce 1993 — Billy Moyer Jr. 1992 — Kevin Weaver 1991 — Kevin Weaver 1990 — Scott Bloomquist 1989 — Jim Leka 1988 — Dick Taylor 1987 — Rick Standridge 1986 — Jim Leka 1985 — Bob Pierce 1984 — Roger Long 1983 — Bob Pierce 1982 — Pete Willoughby 1981 — Butch Garner