Jose Parga wins KerbyStrong pro late model feature at Macon Speedway

MACON -- The 7th edition of the annual racing event in honor of former track champion Kerby Damery got the green flag in Central Illinois on Saturday.

Kerby Damery loved to race at Macon Speedway in the sportsman and late model divisions during his years as a driver. KerbyStrong has honored those divisions as well as the modified class with special purses and added laps during its years. On Saturday, the pro late model division ran a 40-lap feature for $1,200-to-win.

Pro late model driver Jose Parga was grateful for the additional prize money. Parga started the 40-lapper on the pole but battled for the lead with Billy Knebel, who was racing in a pro late model for the first time at Macon. Knebel looked to hold the lead out of the beginning of the race and was strong. However, a slip-up in the second turn coming into lap 16 put Parga in front and he charged away with the win.

The 15-lap feature for the sportsman division was filled with unique situations and a late lead change that took a checkered flag away from Guy Taylor. Taylor started fifth in the feature and worked his way to the lead racing with Jeff Reed, Jr. for the top spot. Caution flags flew to slow the pace of the race and caused some cars to leave the track. As Taylor charged for the win, Tommy Duncan moved from the back to take the lead and the win.

Guy Taylor raced in five of the six classes in action on Saturday as he put his street stock in the sportsman class and won his heat and finished second in the feature. He placed fourth in the pro late model feature and he got the checkered flag in the modified feature race.

Kyle Helmick found the winner's circle in the Pro Modified feature race. After making a pass on Kevin Crowder, who pulled into the infield with a broken racecar early on, Helmick led the 14-car field around the track for another feature win.

The street stocks class 15-lapper on Saturday was tasted by somebody who hasn't had that taste in a long while. Maroa's Randy Huffman has been a long-time racer and solid competitor, he took to the bottom and stayed clean for the full race to make his night happen.

The final race of the evening was the hornet class and Michael McKay scored his third feature win of the season. The race was a quick 15-lap event as there were no cautions.

The 2021 Macon Speedway season completes next Saturday with the Brandt Season Championships for the pro late models, modifieds, sportsman, street stocks, pro modifieds and hornets.

Saturday's results

Big 10 Pro Late Models

1. 6P-Jose Parga[New Berlin, IL]; 2. 7-Billy Knebel[Pocahontas, IL]; 3. 14J-Braden Johnson[Taylorville, IL]; 4. 134-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 5. 27-Colby Sheppard[Williamsville, IL]; 6. 77-Blaise Baker[Clinton, IL]; 7. 10-Blake Damery[Blue Mound, IL]; 8. 64-Donny Koehler[Macon, IL]; 9. 5B-Brandon Sweitzer[Lincoln, IL]; 10. 14-Derek Smith[Decatur, IL].

Modifieds

1. 77-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 2. 27X-Kyle Helmick[Smithton, IL]; 3. 19C-Jeremy Nichols[Lovington, IL]; 4. 52-Billy Knebel[Pocahontas, IL]; 5. 95-Rodney Standerfer[Summerfield, IL]; 6. 32-Mason Duncan[Metamora, IL]; 7. 11-Zach Rhodes[Taylorville, IL]; 8. 98-Danny Smith[Argenta, IL]; 9. 87C-Alan Crowder[Elwin, IL]; 10. 78-Maxx Emerson[Taylorville, IL].

Pro Mods

1. 27X-Kyle Helmick[Smithton, IL]; 2. 52-Billy Knebel[Pocahontas, IL]; 3. 14E-Evan Lynch[Hillsboro, IL]; 4. 3X-Justin Reynolds[Hillsboro, IL]; 5. 11-Roy Magee[Springfield, IL]; 6. 10-Adam Rhoades[Clinton, IL]; 7. 116-Kevin Rench[Hillsboro, IL]; 8. 4-William Lowe[Springfield, IL]; 9. 11A-Amanda Adams[Shelbyville, IL]; 10. (DNF) 24-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL].

Sportsman

1. 32-Tommy Duncan[Metamora, IL]; 2. X7-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 3. 53R-Jeff Reed Jr[Blue Mound, IL]; 4. 87-Wes O'Dell[Springfield, IL]; 5. 84L-Jim Farley III[Springfield, IL]; 6. Z24-Zach Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 7. 11-Rick Roedel[Shelbyville, IL]; 8. 55-Tim Riech[Petersburg, IL]; 9. 11M-Roy Magee[Springfield, IL]; 10. 4-Matt Reed[Decatur, IL].

Street Stocks

1. 46-Randy Huffman[Maroa, IL]; 2. 11-Terry Reed[Cerro Gordo, IL]; 3. 16-Nick Macklin[Argenta, IL]; 4. X7-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 5. Z24-Zach Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 6. 22-Darrell Dick[Monticello, IL]; 7. R1-Megan Erwin[Attica, IN]; 8. J98-Jordan Smith[Argenta, IL]; 9. 67-Rudy Zaragoza[Jacksonville, IL]; 10. 08-Brian Dasenbrock Jr[Decatur, IL].

Hornets

1. 26A-Michael McKay[Springfield, IL]; 2. 3H-Allan Harris[Chatham, IL]; 3. 324-Shelby Beiler[Macon, IL]; 4. 357-Billy Mason[Brownstown, IL]; 5. J13-Justin Coffey[Stonington, IL]; 6. X-Nick Lowe[Springfield, IL]; 7. 313-Gabe Rusher[Stonington, IL]; 8. 2-Jordan Reed[Decatur, IL]; 9. 63-Paul Peters[Pana, IL]; 10. 24M-Kagome Brown[Shelbyville, IL].

