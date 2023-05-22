DECATUR — It was a big night in a Pro Late Models double feature for Jose Parga at Macon Speedway.

In a make-up feature, Parga started on the pole position and battled along with Dakota Ewing. Ewing led the first 14 laps with Parga trailing but Parga caught on little by little each lap until coming to the fourth turn and lap 15 when he took a chance and went with the slide-job pull-ahead and the momentum stuck.

The second feature started a little more difficult for Parga. He began from the third row inside spot and raced behind defending points champion Colby Eller, Ewing, Braden Johnson and Donny Koehler. Luckily for Parga, the race lasted 20 laps and gave him time to work the track and once again slide past the leader in Johnson to overtake the lead and finish the race night going 2-for-2 in the division.

The Modifieds also had double features. Their race from April 29th was started and stopped with four laps complete. Of the 15 scheduled starters from that race night, only nine of them were at the track to finish the race. From lap eight into nine, Alan Crowder made a pass to secure the lead. Tim Luttrell restarted fifth and charged to a second place finish.

The Modifieds feature saw terrific side-by-side action for the lead with leader Zach Rhodes on the bottom of the track and second place driver Luttrell working the top groove. Rhodes appeared to have enough for Luttrell coming off the corners every lap. The final lap, however, was the fastest lap for Luttrell and he darted past Rhodes for his first Macon Speedway feature in his short racing career.

One of the highlights of the program was the Midwest Big Ten Series Street Stock race, a 30-lap special paying $750 to the winner that was sponsored by Jayne Excavating & Welding. Terry Reed and Bobby Beiler put on a nice show for the better part of all 30 laps. With two-thirds of the race complete, Reed came flying past Beiler on the top side of the track but then caught up to a slower car about to be lapped and ran into the back of him creating a caution flag. Officials declared Reed was to be sent to the back of the lineup for creating the caution by spinning out the slower car. Beiler was put back into the lead and finished the race and won.

In the Sportsman Division, Ethan Schnapp went wire-to-wire to win for the first time this season. Prior to the start of the race, Macon Speedway owner Chris Kearns announced that the top five finishers would receive a bonus of $100. That gave bonus money to Schnapp, Randy Huffman, Jeff Ray, Roy Magee and Barry Bell for their top five results.

Dalton Ewing scored his third feature win in four tries with a 15-lap win in the Pro Modifieds. Zach Taylor raced smart with Ewing but couldn’t manage the pass.

Macon Speedway hosted the KidModz for the first time in 2023 and 12-year-old Gavyn Parmele of Bloomington scored the 8-lap feature win as well as the 6-lap heat race win.

The spring Spectator Drags featured a Chevy 3500 HD truck along with Chevy Cavaliers, Ford Escapes, a Malibu and a Hyundai Sonata among the vehicles. The championship race featured familiar racer Jim Eads and newcomer Drey Rees of Clinton. Rees started on the top groove but switched to the bottom and ended up bumping with Eads into the third and fourth turns to the finish line and won his first Spectator Drag race at Macon Speedway.

Macon Speedway returns next weekend with non-wing Micros and Outlaw Karts racing on Friday and Saturday. Practice for the cars will be Thursday evening.

Take a look at this list of all the Herald & Review 100 winners at Macon Speedway through the years 2022 — Jason Feger 2021 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2020 — Brandon Sheppard 2019 — Gordy Gundaker 2018 — Gordy Gundaker 2017 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2016 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2015 — Ryan Unzicker 2014 — Shannon Babb 2013 — Shannon Babb 2012 — Brian Shirley 2011 — Shannon Babb 2010 — Dennis Erb Jr 2009 — Shannon Babb 2008 — Kevin Weaver 2007 — Wes Steidinger 2006 — Shannon Babb 2005 — Joe Ross Jr. 2004 — Don O'Neal 2003 — Terry English 2002 — Kevin Weaver 2001 — Bob Pierce 2000 — Matt Taylor 1999 — Billy Drake 1998 — Ed Bauman 1997 — Ed Bauman 1996 — Billy Drake 1995 — Joe Ross Jr. 1994 — Bob Pierce 1993 — Billy Moyer Jr. 1992 — Kevin Weaver 1991 — Kevin Weaver 1990 — Scott Bloomquist 1989 — Jim Leka 1988 — Dick Taylor 1987 — Rick Standridge 1986 — Jim Leka 1985 — Bob Pierce 1984 — Roger Long 1983 — Bob Pierce 1982 — Pete Willoughby 1981 — Butch Garner