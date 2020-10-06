Kindred: After 46 years, an ARCA win for Gridley car owner Bill Hendren

When you’ve chased a dream for 46 years, through flying dirt, roaring engines and agonizing near misses, it is difficult to accept good fortune at face value.
Bill Hendren would have loved to do it. Yet, as Ryan Unzicker led lap after lap Sunday on the mile dirt track at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, Hendren did what we all would. He let doubt creep in during the ARCA Menards Series Allen Crowe 100.
Unzicker was driving the Hendren Motorsports No. 24 Chevrolet, a newly purchased car that was humming along beautifully.
Still ...
“All that was going through my mind was, ‘What’s going to go wrong this time?’” said Hendren, 74, of Gridley.
Answer? Nothing.
Unzicker and the car continued to perform brilliantly. And when No. 24 crossed the finish line in first after an overtime shootout caused by a red flag on lap No. 98, Hendren had his first ARCA victory.
“One thing that was nice, my whole family was there (14 in all). That was special,” Hendren said. “It’s always been a family thing.
“We started in 1974. It took all of those years. I always went. It wasn’t always as an owner, but most of them were … as a part-owner or something.”
Hendren has limited his pursuit of an ARCA win to annual dirt races at the Springfield and DuQuoin state fairgrounds. The DuQuoin race was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and the Springfield event, normally run during the Illinois State Fair, was pushed back to Sunday.
Unzicker led 102 or all 103 laps, depending on who you ask. Even he is “a little confused on that,” wondering how ARCA could credit runner-up Hailie Deegan with leading a lap after the final restart.
“I don’t quite understand how she could lead the lap when we just took the green (flag) 100 yards back (from the start-finish line),” he said. “But I don’t really care. At the end of the day, the trophy and the checkered flag came to us.”
“Us” represents a lot of people. Foremost is Hendren, who had driver Kenny Rowley in the lead with four laps to go one year before “the car got a little loose” and he finished third. Rowley was on the pole a couple of times at DuQuoin but was unable to win. Bob Strait of Macon was on the pole in 1999 in a Hendren car and led deep into the race before the engine blew.
“We’ve had lots of thirds, fourths, fifths and seconds,” Hendren said.
El Paso’s Unzicker, 39, knows the history. As a youth, he was in the stands at the Springfield race every year, watching Rowley drive for the Hendren team. In time, he began to help out with Hendren Motorsports after Strait became the driver.
“My brother (Jason) drove the truck and I started crewing with them,” he said. “I didn’t know anything. I was just washing the car, picking things up, sweeping the pits or whatever.
“Now looking at it, that they chose me as their driver, it’s pretty special to know we were able to get it done for Bill. It’s honestly something I’ve dreamed of. I wanted to be the driver to give Bill and his team their first (ARCA) win.”
“Us” also includes Unzicker’s wife, Michelle, and their 7-year-old son, Brody. Unzicker will tell you they put “all their heart and soul” into his racing. He drives the cars, they drive him.
“When I say I don’t want to go racing one weekend, that I just want to take it easy, they both push me and say, ‘Let’s go,’” Unzicker said. “As much as I wanted to retire a couple of years ago, just to hang out and go fishing and golfing a little more, my wife and son keep me going.”
Also in “us” is Unzicker’s father, Rodney, who his son said “kind of put the footprint in my racing program,” giving him help along the way.
Sunday’s win also was uplifting for part-owners Bill Smith and Lisa Gambrel, who lost Gambrel’s son, Josh, to a car accident in July at age 29. Josh Gambrel had been part of the Hendren team and would have revelled in Unzicker’s victory.
It was stirring as well for Greg Tuttle, who does all the painting for the team. Tuttle’s 20-year-old daughter, Morgan Ryder of Gridley, died in a car accident on Aug. 1.
“It was one of those races that was emotional for everybody,” Hendren said. “Maybe they (Gambrel and Ryder) were riding with us.”
Unzicker won the pole and the race in a car that is 12 years newer than the one he drove in last year’s Springfield race. Hendren purchased it over the winter and gained possession in late spring.
The 2018 ARCA series champion, Sheldon Creed, drove it to second place in the Allen Crowe 100 that year. When it became available, Hendren pounced.
“It’s a really good car,” Hendren said. “It was all in pieces. We had to put it together. We had to do the setup ourselves and all that kind of stuff.”
Unzicker gave the car an A-plus for the way it performed, praising Hendren and the team for “a lot of long nights” they spent assembling it.
The reward was a win over ARCA teams with a lot more money and resources.
“They’re just a bunch of farmers from Central Illinois,” Unzicker said proudly of the Hendren team. “To compete against some of those teams that are high-powered, it’s pretty awesome.”
Absolutely.
After 46 years, good fortune smiled on Bill Hendren.
Finally, he could too.
Ryan Unzicker driving.jpg
Bill Hendren team photo.jpg
Ryan Unzicker file photo
Unzicker
Ryan Unzicker action 2018
Ryan Unzicker action 2018
Ryan Unzicker action photo
Family photo Ryan Unzicker
Ryan Unzicker car No. 24
Ryan Unzicker car
Ryan Unzicker updated head shot
Ryan Unzicker waves to crowd
Ryan Unzicker head shot 2017
unzicker 4 hr100 08262015.jpg
unzicker hr100 08262015.jpg
unzicker 2 hr100 08272015.jpg
unzicker 3 hr100 08272015.jpg
0827hr2.jpg
Ryan Unzicker
Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!