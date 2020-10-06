Kindred: After 46 years, an ARCA win for Gridley car owner Bill Hendren

“We’ve had lots of thirds, fourths, fifths and seconds,” Hendren said.

El Paso’s Unzicker, 39, knows the history. As a youth, he was in the stands at the Springfield race every year, watching Rowley drive for the Hendren team. In time, he began to help out with Hendren Motorsports after Strait became the driver.

“My brother (Jason) drove the truck and I started crewing with them,” he said. “I didn’t know anything. I was just washing the car, picking things up, sweeping the pits or whatever.

“Now looking at it, that they chose me as their driver, it’s pretty special to know we were able to get it done for Bill. It’s honestly something I’ve dreamed of. I wanted to be the driver to give Bill and his team their first (ARCA) win.”

“Us” also includes Unzicker’s wife, Michelle, and their 7-year-old son, Brody. Unzicker will tell you they put “all their heart and soul” into his racing. He drives the cars, they drive him.

“When I say I don’t want to go racing one weekend, that I just want to take it easy, they both push me and say, ‘Let’s go,’” Unzicker said. “As much as I wanted to retire a couple of years ago, just to hang out and go fishing and golfing a little more, my wife and son keep me going.”