Letting it rip: Street stock driver Guy Taylor finds perfect time for feature win

"Really the dominant place on the track was the high groove and that's where the car liked to be up top and we were able to lead it from there," Taylor said. "Terry Reed was right behind me and he's the national (DIRTcar) points leader and so he was banging on the door a couple times. I saw him on the bottom and I knew that if I didn't mess up and if I hit my lines right and stayed up top, hopefully I would win."

After the victory, Taylor, from Springfield, paid tribute to Russell in front of the Macon Speedway crowd.

"(Bub) was a fierce competitor but when you get out of the car you could have a beer with him," Taylor said. "He was a down-to-earth guy and his saying was 'Let it rip, tater chip' and that's what they would put on the back of this car so I got to scream that to the Russell family in victory lane."

Winning with Russell's former car on the KERBYSTRONG night that honors racer Kerby Damery was an emotional combination for Taylor.