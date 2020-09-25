Letting it rip: Street stock driver Guy Taylor finds perfect time for feature win

MACON — As street stock driver Guy Taylor rocketed his way around Macon Speedway last Saturday during the KERBYSTRONG series of features, the fans on turn three always reminded him that he was in the lead.
Taylor was driving the street stock car previously driven by former division champion Larry "Bub" Russell, who died in March. After a season of dealing with engine and carburetor issues, Taylor had his equipment performing at its peak last weekend.
.@maconspeedway was saddened to learn of the passing of a great competitor, friend, and track champion in Larry "Bub" Russell Jr. All of us at the track & the entire @TEIRacing family offer our sincerest condolences, thoughts, and prayers to all of Bub's family, friends, & fans pic.twitter.com/f1dhVPYYWJ— Macon Speedway (@maconspeedway) March 16, 2020
"Turn three was where the whole Russell family was sitting and you talk about erupting (in cheers)," Taylor said. "It just about put tears in your eyes when you would drive by. Bub ran for many years in the street stock class and he had me drive his car last year one time and his plans were to have me drive it for the big shows this year.
"Unfortunately, in the winter he passed away and I became friends with some of the family and they decided to build a car and it was Bub’s dying wish to get the car finished. They asked me to drive it and it was a huge honor."
Initial race leader Jaret Duff had mechanical problems which allowed Taylor to stick to the top of the track for the win.
"Really the dominant place on the track was the high groove and that's where the car liked to be up top and we were able to lead it from there," Taylor said. "Terry Reed was right behind me and he's the national (DIRTcar) points leader and so he was banging on the door a couple times. I saw him on the bottom and I knew that if I didn't mess up and if I hit my lines right and stayed up top, hopefully I would win."
After the victory, Taylor, from Springfield, paid tribute to Russell in front of the Macon Speedway crowd.
"(Bub) was a fierce competitor but when you get out of the car you could have a beer with him," Taylor said. "He was a down-to-earth guy and his saying was 'Let it rip, tater chip' and that's what they would put on the back of this car so I got to scream that to the Russell family in victory lane."
Winning with Russell's former car on the KERBYSTRONG night that honors racer Kerby Damery was an emotional combination for Taylor.
"It had a lot of meaning just to win it for Bub and it was just a great night," Taylor said. "I watched Kerby race when I was young; he was an idol of mine and I have become really good friends with the family. We have tried to win in the crate late model class the last few years and we got in second and third a couple times. We always wanted to get one of these KERBYSTRONG trophies and with some luck we were able to get it done with the street stock class."
Taylor also competes in the modified division and picked up a modified feature win earlier in the season. Saturday's street stock checkered flag was the culmination of a lot of work in the shop before, during and after races.
"We started running a motor that Bub used last year and we hurt that in practice, then we had some issues with another motor and we ended up buying a small 377 engine from Terry Reed. We were fighting carburetor issues throughout the year and trying different carbs as well as some ignition issues," Taylor said. "We never really had a good night throughout the year so we didn't know how the car was going to work. We did decent though, we just never could have a great night where we could get up front and stay up front. Half the race is won at the shop."
Taylor, 47, had some company on the 1/5-mile dirt oval as his 15-year-old nephew Zach Taylor is competing in his first street stock season at Macon. Zach is a third-generation driver following in the tradition of his grandfather Dick Taylor, member of the Illinois Stock Car Hall of Fame and his father and late model driver Matt Taylor.
"At the middle of the year, we purchased the street stock for Zach and he got to make his debut in the street stocks this season. I'm excited for him and he's going to be an excellent driver," Guy Taylor said. "I think he's going to be the guy that I sit in the stands watching. He's got a lot of mentors to help him along. He is a calm driver but I think deep down he is nervous but I still get butterflies occasionally and my hands get to shaking after a hard race. I think he is excited to just get out there racing."
Saturday's race is the final one for Macon Speedway's shortened 75th season and the points championships for the pro late models, modifieds, pro mods, street stocks, hornets and micros will be determined.
"What I have noticed is after this lockdown and keeping everyone inside is that I have seen more fans now at the track than I ever had seen," Taylor said. "I think it has been a great short season and I hope it's been good for the tracks because if you don't have the tracks us racers have nowhere to run."
