Lovington's Jeremy Nichols scores win in street stocks special at Macon Speedway

MACON -- Jeremy Nichols led wire-to-wire to take a special 30-lap street stocks feature win on Saturday. Jayne Excavating & Welding in Oblong sponsored the race and added some bonus money to the purse prize to bump up the first place prize to $750.

Nichols was chased the entire race by Bobby Beiler on the top side of the slick speedway. Nichols started the night setting fast time in the qualifying time trials with a 12.640 lap. Nichols owns the track record of 12.393, which he established in 2018. He received a $75 bonus for the top qualifier spot, as well. Beiler was fast enough to win the heat race ahead of Nichols but it was Nichols at the end of the night with the big check in hand as well as the trophy. The race was a fast-moving event with only three caution flags and was completed in just 14 minutes.

Guy Taylor raced a few races at Macon Speedway Saturday night. He competed 6 races during the night in the pro modifieds, street stocks as well as the modifieds. Taylor tasted victory in the modifieds class with a 20-lap victory. Getting the front row outside starting assignment, Taylor coasted to the lead and hit his marks on the top side of the track to pull away from Billy Knebel, Curt Rhodes and Robert Lee.

Braden Johnson of Taylorville took his first pro late model feature as he battled to hold off Dakota Ewing, Colby Sheppard and Jose Parga. Parga, who has won all of the Pro Late Model features so far in 2021 at Macon, got aggressive from his third-place racing position and tried to slide in front of Ewing to try to contend for the lead but the move didn't work out his way. He banged into racing teammate Ewing which spun Ewing out on the front stretch outside of the fourth turn.

As the caution flag came out, Parga became upset with his impatient decision and was visibly angry banging his hands on the steering wheel. The decision cost him his third-place position and was forced to move to the back of the group. Ewing would be allowed to return to second place and battle for the lead but Johnson was too quick and too much for the drivers on this night and would take the victory.

Dennis Vandermeersch took advantage of a miscue during the sportsman heat race to take the checkered flag and that allowed him the pole position for the feature. After battling his new car, Vandermeersch started to get comfortable in it with the help of the 15-lap feature. He would move quickly around the track and hoist his first checkered flag of the 2021 season.

Nick Justice won his first pro modified feature win Saturday night. Taking advantage of an opening by Kevin Crowder, Justice moved fast atop the track and ran a solid race. Justice, a former street stock champion, knew the jump to the division would be difficult knowing of all the competition would make for challenges night in and night out. At least on this night, Justice was up for the challenge.

17-year-old Warrensburg driver Hayden Harvey won the micro sprint feature, the first micro feature win of his career. And it wasn't an easy 15-lapper. Trailing Jeff Beasley and Devin Feger out of the open, Harvey worked his magic for the pass on the bottom to get the lead. Despite him leading, many eyes were on Jeremy Camp, a usual lock for feature wins when he comes to Macon Speedway. Camp was set to win his heat race before losing power and slowing on the heat's final lap. That would have him starting 15th in the 18-car field and he roared to the front and challenged Harvey for the lead but ran out of time and laps as Harvey was scored first crossing the finish line.

The night was completed with Billy Mason winning in the Hornets. Mason ran a tough feature with Brandon Miller before Miller's right rear tire left the car and forced a yellow flag. On the restart, Allan Harris, the previous week's feature winner flew up to the second place position. As the laps were closing, Harris made his move to the top and Mason went up to block and pushed Harris towards the back stretch concrete wall. Mason regrouped and won the final feature of the night.

The racing season continues at Macon Speedway on Father's Day weekend with the return of the POWRi midgets & micro sprints. Also, the pro late models and the street stocks will make up the show. Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 7 p.m.

RESULTS FROM SATURDAY

Pro Late Models

1. 14J-Braden Johnson[Taylorville, IL]; 2. 25-Dakota Ewing[Warrensburg, IL]; 3. 27-Colby Sheppard[Williamsville, IL]; 4. 6P-Jose Parga[New Berlin, IL]; 5. 64-Donny Koehler[Macon, IL]; 6. 75-Chuck Mitchell[Jacksonville, IL]; 7. 14-Derek Smith[Decatur, IL]; 8. 10-Blake Damery[Blue Mound, IL]; 9. 11-Ryan Miller[Lincoln, IL]; 10. F15-Bob Sidener[Springfield, IL].

Modifieds

1. 77-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 2. 52-Billy Knebel[Pocahontas, IL]; 3. 88-Robert Lee[Sorento, IL]; 4. 10-Curt Rhodes[Taylorville, IL]; 5. 9-Andrew Depper[Belleville, IL]; 6. 87C-Alan Crowder[Elwin, IL]; 7. 5T-Rob Timmons[Centralia, IL]; 8. 27X-Kyle Helmick[Smithton, IL]; 9. 4M-Clint Martin[Ramsey, IL]; 10. 28S-Joe Strawkas[Buffalo, IL].

Pro Mods

1. 36-Nick Justice[Decatur, IL]; 2. 52-Billy Knebel[Pocahontas, IL]; 3. 215-Jake Montgomery[East Peoria, IL]; 4. 27X-Kyle Helmick[Smithton, IL]; 5. 14N-Nathan Lynch[Hillsboro, IL]; 6. 10-Adam Rhoades[Clinton, IL]; 7. 15C-Kevin Crowder[Argenta, IL]; 8. 116-Kevin Rench[Hillsboro, IL]; 9. 24-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 10. 3X-Justin Reynolds[Hillsboro, IL].

Sportsman

1. 25-Dennis Vander Meersch[Springfield, IL]; 2. 11-Rick Roedel[Shelbyville, IL]; 3. 87-Wes O'Dell[Springfield, IL]; 4. 84L-Jim Farley III[Springfield, IL]; 5. 12M-Terry Myers[Buffalo, IL]; 6. 41-Scott Landers[Taylorville, IL]; 7. 11M-Roy Magee[Springfield, IL]; 8. 4-Matt Reed[Decatur, IL]; 9. (DNF) B99-Brad Bedinger[Taylorville, IL].

Street Stocks

1. 67R-Jeremy Nichols[Lovington, IL]; 2. 29-Bobby Beiler[Blue Mound, IL]; 3. 11-Terry Reed[Cerro Gordo, IL]; 4. X7-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 5. 21-Jaret Duff[Maroa, IL]; 6. 22-Darrell Dick[Monticello, IL]; 7. Z24-Zach Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 8. 808-John Bright Jr[Long Creek, IL]; 9. 19-Matthew Yaden[Monticello, IL]; 10. (DNF) 35-Tom Davidson[Springfield, IL].

Hornets

1. 357-Billy Mason[Brownstown, IL]; 2. 26A-Michael McKay[Springfield, IL]; 3. 3H-Allan Harris[Chatham, IL]; 4. 44-Bill Basso[Athens, IL]; 5. 9Z-Zac Miller[Lincoln, IL]; 6. 187-Korey Bailey[Stonington, IL]; 7. J13-Justin Coffey[Stonington, IL]; 8. 64CK-Cook Crawford[Lincoln, IL]; 9. V31-Tyler Vonbehren[Weldon, IL]; 10. 21D-Josh Dove[Jacksonville, IL].

Micros

1. 55H-Hayden Harvey[Warrensburg, IL]; 2. 23-Jeremy Camp[Sullivan, IL]; 3. 10-Jacob Tipton[Decatur, IL]; 4. 55S-Daryn Stark[Springfield, IL]; 5. 68-Devin Feger[East Peoria, IL]; 6. 18-Michael Brummitt[Mount Zion, IL]; 7. 17-Molly Day[Allerton, IL]; 8. 83-Jeff Beasley[Urbana, IL]; 9. 7-Ryan Frantz[Atwood, IL]; 10. 27-Kyle Barker[Cooksville, IL].

