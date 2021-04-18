Lovington's Jeremy Nichols wins twice at opening night of Macon Speedway's 76th season

The pro modifieds featured a special $1,000-to-win attraction for opening night and the race was a special 20-lap event. Following a caution-plagued street stock feature, the pro modifieds had zero trouble and ran the entire 20-lap event without a caution flag. Fairview Heights native Ryan Hamilton led from wire-to-wire to win the big money. The 18-year-old started racing in the Kid Modz at Macon Speedway and advanced his racing career to a $1,000 payday in the pro modifieds.

The 2021 season opened up the same way that the 2020 season ended as defending two-time track champion Tommy Sheppard, Jr. of New Berlin carried the winner's flag and has won six consecutive features at Macon Speedway dating back to the end of the previous season. Sheppard also won his heat race in a back-and-forth eight laps with Guy Taylor. Taylor was closing in on Sheppard in the race's final laps but ran out of time.

Jose Parga got his 2021 season started off on the right foot in the pro late model division. A feature win on Opening Night is the best start one can ask for and Parga coasted into the lead and held off Jake Little and race partner Dakota Ewing for the 20-lap event.