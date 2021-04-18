Lovington's Jeremy Nichols wins twice at opening night of Macon Speedway's 76th season

MACON -- Jeremy Nichols of Lovington started his 2021 racing season in victory lane at Macon Speedway on Saturday in consecutive races. Nichols got the front row outside assignment to begin in the sportsman division and pulled away for a 15-lap feature win. Nichols, a former champion in the division, had to hold off Scott Landers and Dennis Vandermeersch, also former division champions. After finishing off the Sportsman race, Nichols conducted a brief victory lane interview and then hopped back into the car and from the same starting position led all 15 laps in the street stock feature event.
Nichols had more to work through in the street stock feature. After being winded from the first feature, the street stock race featured many cautions and pauses which kept Nichols on the track longer. The race picked up momentum and scored seven consecutive green flag laps and Nichols opened up the lead over former champion Terry Reed. He would go on to lead and win 30 consecutive laps and take the lead in the divisions with the 2021 points standings.
The pro modifieds featured a special $1,000-to-win attraction for opening night and the race was a special 20-lap event. Following a caution-plagued street stock feature, the pro modifieds had zero trouble and ran the entire 20-lap event without a caution flag. Fairview Heights native Ryan Hamilton led from wire-to-wire to win the big money. The 18-year-old started racing in the Kid Modz at Macon Speedway and advanced his racing career to a $1,000 payday in the pro modifieds.
The 2021 season opened up the same way that the 2020 season ended as defending two-time track champion Tommy Sheppard, Jr. of New Berlin carried the winner's flag and has won six consecutive features at Macon Speedway dating back to the end of the previous season. Sheppard also won his heat race in a back-and-forth eight laps with Guy Taylor. Taylor was closing in on Sheppard in the race's final laps but ran out of time.
Jose Parga got his 2021 season started off on the right foot in the pro late model division. A feature win on Opening Night is the best start one can ask for and Parga coasted into the lead and held off Jake Little and race partner Dakota Ewing for the 20-lap event.
The 76th consecutive season opener was capped off with a side-by-side finish in the Hornet division. Allen Harris beat Billy Mason to the finish line in dramatic fashion for his first victory in his short career. Harris came from the back after getting tangled with Mason and spinning him around to get sent to the rear. With few laps remaining, Harris was fast and back to the front to challenge for the lead which he would take coming out to the checkered flag from the fourth turn.
Opening night also featured the return of the specator drags--an intermission event which sees fans from the stands drive their own cars on Macon Speedway in a one-lap dash to win. Four drivers tested the high banks to try to win the trophy but it was Eric Nohrem won two races in a 2005 Chrysler 300C but it was the championship round that stood out as the memory-keeper. Racing against a driver named D.C. in a 2003 Cadillac Escalade, Nohrem on the high side was fast enough to win but as they were slowing into the first and second turns the SUV rose off its left wheels and rolled. The driver would be fine but the car would not be so fortunate.
A six-division night to start off 2021 saw nearly 100 racecars in the pit area with a full crowd on a chilly mid-April evening. Next up for Macon Speedway is a biggie: The Lucas Oil Late Model Series comes to the track for a special $15,000-to-win event. The modifieds will run for $1,000-to-win and the pro modifieds will go for $300-to-win as the track closes out the first month of the season.
April 17 Macon Speedway Results
Pro Late Models
1. 6P-Jose Parga[New Berlin]; 2. 25-Dakota Ewing[Warrensburg]; 3. 38J-Jake Little[Springfield]; 4. 32M-Cody Maguire[Carlinville]; 5. 27-Colby Sheppard[Williamsville]; 6. 64-Donny Koehler[Macon]; 7. 7-Steven Reinacher[Pocahontas]; 8. 14J-Braden Johnson[Taylorville]; 9. 14-Derek Smith[Decatur]; 10. (DNF) 22-Chris Dick[Deland]
Modifieds
1. T6-Tommy Sheppard Jr[New Berlin]; 2. 77-Guy Taylor[Springfield]; 3. 87C-Alan Crowder[Elwin]; 4. N59-Chad Evans[Mattoon]; 5. 18-Jarrett Stryker[Millstadt]; 6. 36-Nick Justice[Decatur]; 7. 52-Billy Knebel[Pocahontas]; 8. 4M-Clint Martin[Ramsey]; 9. 27-Dalton Ewing[Decatur]; 10. 27X-Kyle Helmick[Smithton]
Pro Mods
1. 58R-Ryan Hamilton[Fairview Heights]; 2. 52-Billy Knebel[Pocahontas]; 3. 27X-Kyle Helmick[Smithton]; 4. 15C-Kevin Crowder[Argenta]; 5. 36-Nick Justice[Decatur]; 6. 14N-Nathan Lynch[Hillsboro]; 7. 215-Jake Montgomery[East Peoria]; 8. 37-Billy Justice Jr[Cerro Gordo]; 9. 33-Josh Robb[Mt. Zion]; 10. 7B-Brian Burns[Bethany]
Sportsman
1. 01-Jeremy Nichols[Lovington]; 2. 25-Dennis Vander Meersch[Springfield]; 3. 41-Scott Landers[Taylorville]; 4. 84L-Jim Farley III[Springfield]; 5. 11R-Rick Roedel[Shelbyville]; 6. (DNF) 42-Brandon Dick[Decatur]; 7. (DNF) 61-Stefan Bedinger[Taylorville]; 8. (DNS) 55-Tim Riech; 9. (DNS) 12M-Terry Myers; 10. (DNS) 11-Roy Magee
Street Stocks
1. 01-Jeremy Nichols[Lovington]; 2. 11-Terry Reed[Cerro Gordo]; 3. X7-Guy Taylor[Springfield]; 4. 22-Darrell Dick[Monticello]; 5. 16-Nick Macklin[Argenta]; 6. 21-Jaret Duff[Maroa]; 7. 14-Megan Erwin[Attica, IN]; 8. 4-Zach Clark[Illiopolis]; 9. 08-Brian Dasenbrock[Decatur]; 10. 21R-Dustin Reed[Decatur]
Hornets
1. 3H-Allan Harris[Chatham]; 2. 357-Billy Mason[Brownstown]; 3. 324-Shelby Beiler[Macon]; 4. 64CK-Cook Crawford[Lincoln]; 5. 44-Bill Basso[Athens]; 6. 13-Kyle Keller[Oakley]; 7. 21M-Joe McChristy[Mt Zion]; 8. X-Jessica Lowe[Springfield]
GALLERY: Macon Speedway's Wayne Webb
Wayne Webb in 1979
April 1964 Decatur Daily Review
Owner Wayne Webb
Wayne Webb
Decatur Herald 1954
Decatur Daily Review April 1959
Herald & Review April 1990
At Macon Speedway, a formula that has outraced time
MACON — Over the course of 72 years, amenities have been added, the seating has grown and lighting has improved. The addition of a scoring tower and enclosed “Fourth Turn Lounge” offers creature comforts that didn’t exist when it first opened.
But strip away those bells and whistles and more than seven decades later the original premise that gave birth to Macon Speedway stands virtually undisturbed. Fast cars racing on a tight dirt oval is the basis of an ongoing drama that growls across the corn and bean fields every summer. Mix in grandstands that place race fans nearly on top of the roaring cars and the stage is set for a story that has never grown old.
If you’re compiling a list of what qualifies as a unique slice of Americana here in Central Illinois, Macon Speedway stands near the top.
It seems nearly everyone who has lived in Macon County for any length of time has made at least one journey to Macon Speedway, located nine miles south of Decatur just west of U.S. 51.
And because the operation has resisted the temptation to tinker or tamper with a winning formula, what drew people to the track when Wayne Webb opened the doors in 1946 still draws people to the track today.
Three drivers who have been around since its early years agree Macon Speedway has parlayed its one-of-a-kind features into a reality TV-like spectacle. Cars and drivers may change, but the excitement and drama unfolds with new episodes every summer.
Jim Ater will turn 80 next month. He was born and raised in Macon and lives there still, continuing to operate his Ater Service Station mainly because a loyal following of residents won’t know what to do if he ever stops changing their oil, fixing their tires or keeping their vehicles running.
He started racing when he was made an offer he couldn’t refuse.
“A guy bought an old Plymouth or Dodge for $12 and said if I put a roll bar in it he would let me drive,” Ater said. “So I did and that first night we made $12 back, and me and him were partners for the next five or six years.”
Ater would go on to win several track championships and was one of the most popular drivers at the speedway throughout the 1960s and 1970s.
He agrees that Macon Speedway’s unique opportunity for fans to sit so close to the action has been an enormous part of the track’s allure.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “You think about something staying the same for 20 years, and you can’t hardly imagine it. Things are always changing. But at Macon Speedway, it’s been basically the same for 72 years. People still love it.”
Roger Drake, 74, started racing at Macon in 1966. One major change came in about 1980 when most of the cars stopped pitting on the infield and starting pitting on the outside of the track.
“That made it a lot safer,” Drake said.
“Another change is when they bought the land to the west, which gave them additional parking for the big rigs,” Drake said. “Some of those are half-million dollar haulers. When I started, we had a small open trailer and a truck, and I thought I was A.J. Foyt.”
Drake said he and his son recently attended a race at Farmer City Speedway when his son spelled out exactly what has preserved Macon Speedway’s appeal.
“At Farmer City, they put on a real nice show,” Drake said. “But my son said, ‘I like Macon better because we can sit right on top of the track.’ ”
Bill Morris, who recently turned 80, raced at the track for many years and continues to be a regular visitor who is still drawn in by the competitive nature of the races.
Racing in tight quarters — with cars practically close enough to touch — never gets old, he said.
“If you stop and think about it, all the other tracks in the area have their fans sitting back away from the action,” Morris said. “Macon is probably the only short track in existence where the fans get to sit right on top of the track.”
Morris said when he drove at bigger tracks, there was generally time to glance up into the stands and try to spot a familiar face. But not while racing on Macon’s tight, one-fifth mile oval. “There’s no time to gawk at Macon,” he said. “Things happen real fast.”
Morris said short-track auto racing has another appeal that has stood the test of time. Unlike other professional sports, the local drivers are “regular people” who work as electricians, plumbers or farmers and likely attended one of the area high schools.
“Everyone in the stands can come down and talk to any one of them. You can’t do that at a football or basketball game.”
Over the years — and still to this day — fans root for the driver they feel a close affiliation with. Often those ties go back to high school, so the Illiopolis people would root for Jim Leka, the Argenta-Oreana folks cheered for Drake, the Macon fans roared for Ater and the Lakeview grads supported Butch Garner.
Drake is grateful he had a chance to race alongside drivers such as Ater and Garner.
“You couldn’t have asked for anybody better to race with than those guys,” he said. “Both gentlemen, kind people.”
There were times, Ater admitted, that the temperament in the stands wasn’t so gentlemanly.
“I remember one night Butch and I finished one and two,” Ater recalled. “They couldn’t figure out who won. People were fighting about it in the grandstands. Butch and I were sitting on my car laughing and pointing. ‘Look at those guys over there!’
“Finally, they took first- and second-place money and split it between the two of us. We were tickled to death. But in the stands there were Butch Garner fans and Jim Ater fans who weren’t so happy about it.”
Drivers have always turned racing into a family affair, bringing wives and children and parents to the races.
“That’s something I’ve always liked about it,” Ater said. “The kids would always be in the stands playing together, and the families sat together and rooted for their guy.”
Race fans are also drawn to the element of danger.
“I don’t think anyone comes down there hoping that someone will get hurt,” Drake said. “But if there’s a wreck, they know anything could happen at any time. And if they don’t come that night, they just might miss it.”
Drake remembers the excitement being at its peak in the 1960s and 1970s with packed crowds every Saturday night.
“My mom would have to leave in the morning and put blankets down to save seats for my family. If you didn’t, you couldn’t find a place and you’ve have to stand up. It was a real event. It was the most dad-gummed thing I ever saw, and I was sure happy to be a part of it.”
The fans rewarded Drake in 1971.
“They had a vote for the most popular driver. It went on for a three-week period, and when they tabulated the votes, I ended up winning it.
“I won the race the night they announced it, and they had me pull my car behind the judge’s stand,” Drake said. “They paid me for winning the race, paid me for winning the heat race and had me sit on the judge’s stand.
“They had a blonde serve me steaks and champagne and put a crown on my head. People donated gifts. By the time the night was over, I could hardly walk.”
Most of the biggest changes at the track have addressed safety. Elimination of the wooden board fence around the track gave way to a concrete wall. Some fans speculated it would be more dangerous but just the opposite was true.
“If you banged into those boards it would grab your car,” Drake said. “They were dangerous. You’d just bounce off the concrete.”
Before the concrete wall was installed, a race car would occasionally break through the wooden barrier, creating another danger.
Ater remembers one incident in particular.
“One night, some guy from Arcola had an old fender car, and he went under the grandstands,” he said. “They wouldn’t pull it out until after the races were over. It was helping hold the stands up. If they had pulled it out, the stands might have collapsed.”
Through 72 years, the track has had just two owners — Wayne Webb and Bob Sargent.
Sargent leased operation of the track twice but never relinquished the deed. When he returned in 2006, he did so with three NASCAR stars joining him as partners.
With the addition of Ken Schrader, Kenny Wallace and Tony Stewart, there was speculation that the track would expand in size and scope.
None of that was ever considered, in part because the big-time NASCAR drivers had a small-town appreciation for exactly what made Macon special.
“When we got together, we agreed we wanted to keep Macon as Macon is,” said Sargent, who took over from Webb in 1985. “Bigger isn’t necessarily better, and they recognized that.
“There are two reasons why: A smaller track is better for the fans, and it’s not as hard on equipment.”
But what about moving forward? Are changes in store?
“My opinion is, the heart of Macon Speedway won’t change,” Sargent said. “The amenities — computers, video boards, suites — things of that nature will be our next change and they’re probably things we don’t even know about yet.
“But I do believe the core of what we do will stay the same.
“The NASCAR guys didn’t come in here to plop millions down. They came in to support the track and the community and because they believed in what we had.”
Even though he lives just blocks from the track, Jim Ater is no longer down there every Saturday night.
“If the wind is blowing right, it sounds like they’re racing on my patio,” he said. “But if it’s blowing to the west, I might not hear them at all.”
When he does stop in for a visit, it’s more of a social call. Plenty of fans still know him and rush to him to swap stories.
“I still see Roger Drake and Bill Morris and Ron Wood and all of the Sowers. I had a grandson who liked to go, and I would go down there with him.
“But I’d see Butch or someone else and talk to them, and by the time I got around to finding a seat, the race was over,” Ater said. “When I look around, a lot of the people I see now are grandkids of the guys I raced with. It’s been quite a place.”