Macon and Lincoln Speedways cancels test-and-tune events
MACON — The test-and-tune events scheduled for this weekend at Macon Speedway and Lincoln Speedway have been canceled because of the current stay-at-home order aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

The tests were set for Saturday, March 28, at Macon Speedway and Sunday, March 29 at Lincoln Speedway.

According to Track Enterprises operations manager Adam Mackey, track officials will continue to follow news regarding COVID-19 to determine what adjustments to make as other upcoming events. The next test-and-tune events are scheduled for Saturday, April 4, in Lincoln and Sunday, April 5, in Macon. The season-opening races are scheduled for Friday, April 10, in Lincoln and Saturday, April 11, in Macon.

