Macon and Lincoln Speedways cancels test-and-tune events

MACON — The test-and-tune events scheduled for this weekend at Macon Speedway and Lincoln Speedway have been canceled because of the current stay-at-home order aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

According to Track Enterprises operations manager Adam Mackey, track officials will continue to follow news regarding COVID-19 to determine what adjustments to make as other upcoming events. The next test-and-tune events are scheduled for Saturday, April 4, in Lincoln and Sunday, April 5, in Macon. The season-opening races are scheduled for Friday, April 10, in Lincoln and Saturday, April 11, in Macon.