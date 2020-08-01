Macon Speedway and Lincoln Speedway POWRi Speedweekend events postponed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MACON -- The events of the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League Speedweekend have officially called off for the weekend.

The tour was scheduled to open the three day race weekend on Friday night at Jacksonville Speedway, followed by stops at Macon Speedway Saturday night and Lincoln Speedway Sunday. All three events have been postponed due to continuous wet weather throughout the Midwest.

Officials will be working on possible rescheduling of POWRi Speedweek over the next couple of days. The events were originally set for early June but the COVID-19 pandemic kept those from happening. Information on potential reschedule dates will be posted as soon as they are confirmed.

Macon Speedway will be back in action next Saturday, August 8 with Air King Night. Late models, Modifieds, pro-mods, sportsman, street stocks, hornets, and micros will be in action.

For Lincoln Speedway, the next event is the annual stop for the DIRTcar Summer Nationals for the Graue Chevrolet Showdown. Joining the super late models will be the modifieds and sprint cars.

