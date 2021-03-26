 Skip to main content
Macon Speedway and Lincoln Speedway set for weekend test and tune practices
Macon Speedway and Lincoln Speedway set for weekend test and tune practices

Guy Taylor

Springfield's Guy Taylor races in the street stock feature at Macon Speedway last season. Macon Speedway and Lincoln Speedway will hold test and tune events this weekend.  

 David Stukins for Macon Speedway

MACON — Drivers across Central Illinois are getting set for their first opportunity to hit the track this weekend as Macon Speedway and Lincoln Speedway hold test and tune days on Saturday and Sunday, March 27-28. Drivers and teams use the days to fine tune their cars, fill out their registration sheets and get comfortable back behind the wheel after a long winter.

Macon Speedway will open the pits at 11 a.m. on Saturday and will have cars on track from noon to 4 p.m. Car from any division that compete at Macon Speedway are welcome. Pit admission is $25, while grandstand admission is free.

Lincoln Speedway will open at 11 a.m. Sunday and will have cars on track from noon to 4 p.m. Practice, like Macon’s, will be open to cars of any division that race at Lincoln Speedway during the season. Pit admission is $25, while grandstand admission is free.

Additional tests will be held at the two tracks leading up to the opening weekend on April 9-10. For Macon Speedway, the additional test will be Saturday, April 3. For Lincoln Speedway, the additional test will be Thursday, April 8.

Lincoln Speedway’s 18th season opener will be held on Friday, April 9. Four divisions are set for the opener with super late models, modifieds, pro mods and hornets. The event is a make-up of last October’s DIRTcar Fall Nationals rainout.

Macon Speedway’s 76th season opener will be held on Saturday, April 10. In action will be the pro late models, modifieds, pro mods, street stocks, hornets and micros.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Sat. March 27 - Macon Speedway test & tune, noon-4 p.m. 

Sun. March 28 - Lincoln Speedway test & tune, noon-4 p.m. 

Sat. April 3 - Macon Speedway test & tune, noon-4 p.m. 

Thurs. April 8 - Lincoln Speedway test & tune, 5:30 p.m. 

Fri. April 9 - Lincoln Speedway 18th Season Opener – DIRTcar Nationals

Sat. April 10 - Macon Speedway 76th Season Opener

