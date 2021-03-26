Macon Speedway and Lincoln Speedway set for weekend test and tune practices

MACON — Drivers across Central Illinois are getting set for their first opportunity to hit the track this weekend as Macon Speedway and Lincoln Speedway hold test and tune days on Saturday and Sunday, March 27-28. Drivers and teams use the days to fine tune their cars, fill out their registration sheets and get comfortable back behind the wheel after a long winter.

Macon Speedway will open the pits at 11 a.m. on Saturday and will have cars on track from noon to 4 p.m. Car from any division that compete at Macon Speedway are welcome. Pit admission is $25, while grandstand admission is free.