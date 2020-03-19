Macon Speedway cancels Hickory Point Mall car show amid coronavirus concerns

MACON -- Macon Speedway officials have cancelled annual Hickory Point Mall car show scheduled to take place this weekend at the Forsyth mall due to coronavirus concerns.

"Macon Speedway officials have been monitoring the health issues with COVID-19, as they change from day-to-day and minute-by-minute. At this time, we have had to cancel our annual Hickory Point Mall car show. We will continue to monitor the situation closely with government and public health officials to determine what adjustments to make to our schedules as the days proceed," Macon Speedway operations manager Adam Mackey said in a statement released Thursday.

The speedway hopes to be able to go forward with the upcoming test and tune events scheduled at Macon Speedway on Saturday, March 28 and at Lincoln Speedway on Sunday, March 29. The following weekend has two more test and tune events scheduled on Saturday, April 4 at Lincoln Speedway and Sunday, April 5 at Macon Speedway.