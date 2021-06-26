 Skip to main content
Macon Speedway cancels Saturday events due to saturated grounds

MACON -- Racing action for Sat., June 26 at Macon Speedway has been canceled due to saturated grounds from days of heavy rain. Weddle Performance Engine Ladies Night will be rescheduled for a later date.

Racing is scheduled to pick back up on Sat., July 3 with a big night of action featuring the Dynagraphics/95Q Firecracker 40’s. The pro late models and the topless modifieds are set to run 40-lap feature events paying extra money. Pro mods, street stocks, hornets, and micros will also race. A fireworks display will be held to celebrate the holiday.

Pit gates will open Sat., July 3 at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5  p.m., hot laps are at 6 p.m., and racing will take the green at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission is $18, while kids 11 and under are free.

