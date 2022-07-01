Macon Speedway celebrates Independence Day with special races and fireworks

MACON — Macon Speedway will be celebrating the 4th of July this weekend during Saturday’s 95Q/Dynagraphics Firecracker 40’s presented by Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. Six divisions will race with special 40-lap races for the pro late models and modifieds, and the night will end with a fireworks display.

Headlining the event will be a 40-lap feature event for the topless Big 10 modifieds. The class will be running for Macon, Big 10, and national points all while racing without the roof of the cars in the annual topless event. The race will pay $800 to win and $125 to start. Macon Speedway and Big 10-point leader, Rodney Standerfer, of Sullivan, leads the field of mods into town.

The Big 10 pro late models are also ready for a 40-lap event paying $800 to win and $125 to start. Much like the modifieds, one driver leads the Macon and Big 10 standings — Warrensburg's Dakota Ewing. Ewing has claimed Big 10 wins at Lincoln and Macon and will be looking for his third on Saturday.

The pro mod class has veteran Guy Taylor, of Springfield, at the top of the standings. Taylor has won four of the seven features, while Kevin Crowder sits second in points.

The point battle in the street stock division is extremely close, much like last week’s exciting finish in the feature race. Terry Reed leads the standings over Bobby Beiler by just two points. Beiler finished second last week by mere inches as he made a great run on the inside lane challenging Nick Macklin for the win.

Jeremy Reed leads the points in the hornet division by 30 over Tristin Quinlan. Reed has won three of the eight features this season.

A lot of familiar young drivers are at the top of the micros standings, with Aarik Andruskevitch, John Barnard, Hayden Harvey, Daryn Stark and Collin Shain among them.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5 p.m., hot laps will take the green at 6 p.m. and racing will begin at 7:00 p.m. Grandstand admission is $18, while kids 11 and under are free.

