Macon Speedway crowns track champions on last night of racing in its 75th season

MACON — Decatur's Brady Reed won his second career hornets track championship at Macon Speedway on Saturday, but it was his first chance to celebrate it on the track.
"Last year when we won it, we got rained out on the last night and so I didn't get to carry my championship flag around the track or anything like that, and so being able to race and carry it around on the last night, it felt a little bit better than last year when we sort of loaded up in the rain and had to hurry out of there," Reed said. "Taking that victory lap, that's what you do it for. You carry the flag and you have people cheering for you and that is why Macon is so special.
"There aren't a lot of tracks that will let you do a victory lap with the flag and they do it for every division. It was the first time I got to experience it."
Reed's standout performance this year made him mathematically the division champion last week, but that didn't slow his drive on Saturday. Reed was patient and made his move at the perfect time in the feature race.
"I moved into second real quick and I knew if I would be patient enough as the track got slick I could find a hole. I was following (leader) Mike Eskew and I felt faster, but I wasn't going to make my move too early," Reed said. "Then we had a caution come out with five (laps) to go and in restarts drivers can sometimes go down the straightaway too fast on a slick track and they go into the first corner too quick. I knew if he did that there would be a hole and so I laid back and waited to see it and it opened up, and I took my opportunity and then we led the last 5 laps of it."
Although it was the final event at Macon, Reed's season will continue next weekend at Macon's sister track, Lincoln Speedway, for the DIRTcar Fall Nationals. Reed has already sewn up the South Regional championship in the sports compact division and a strong performance next week could catapult him up the national rankings, where he is currently fifth.
"We are still battling in the national standings. I think the leader (Dallas Strauch) has it pretty much wrapped up but places two through five are still up in the air and so next week it could be the difference between second and fifth," Reed said. "We are definitely going to be shooting for a good finish there and it should be a competitive weekend."
The difference in the racing at Lincoln vs. the 1/5-mile dirt oval at Macon is substantial.
"Lincoln is a lot bigger and it is one of the wider tracks around in Illinois. When Lincoln gets slick, it's fast and has two lanes and it really is the perfect track to have the Fall Nationals," Reed said. "If there's any race track in Illinois that always has two lanes and you never lose a race because you can't get around somebody, that's the case at Lincoln. It is always two lanes and you always have a chance."
Little, Sheppard, Knebel win divisions
Five other divisions also crowned track championship on Saturday.
After winning the 2017 and 2019 Big Ten Series of pro late model races, Springfield's Jake Little added his first career pro late model track championship. Little finished third in Saturday's feature, behind Dakota Ewing and Jose Parga, but his point lead was large enough to keep the crown.
Tommy Sheppard Jr. continued his long points rankings comeback to take the modified track championship by winning four features in a row. Sheppard won the title by two points over Billy Knebel. Sheppard has won three consecutive track championships.
Although he fell just short in the modifieds, Knebel won the pro modified track championship. After winning eight of the divisions' 12 races, Knebel had a commanding lead on the points standings.
Bobby Beiler won Saturday's street stock feature to give him the division's championship. John Barnard and Jacob Tipton ended the season in a points tie in the micros division. The tiebreaker went to number of feature wins. Barnard's one feature win this season gave him the championship.
Local drivers competing at Fall Nationals
Lincoln Speedway will host the DIRTcar Fall Nationals Oct. 1-3, with national points championships in several divisions being crowned. Several Macon Speedway favorites are sitting in the top 10 and hope to make some noise at Lincoln.
Cerro Gordo's Terry Reed Jr. is the national points leader in the DIRTcar stock car division with 1,393, which is nine points ahead of Lance Evans' 1,384 points. Argenta's Nick Macklin is fourth and Monticello's Darrell Dick is sixth nationally.
In the DIRTcar pro modified standings, Billy Knebel is second, 34 points behind Deece Schwartz for the lead. Argenta's Kevin Crowder is sixth nationally. Jake Little is in second place nationally in the DIRTcar pro late model standings.
Thursday's action includes practice for all divisions with the stands opening at 4 p.m. and hotlaps commencing at 5:30 p.m. Grandstand seating is free for adults and children.
Racing begins Friday with the pro late models, modified, pro modified and stock divisions racing and continues Saturday with the super late models, modifieds, pro modifieds and hornets. Racing begins at 7:30 p.m. each night and tickets are $40 for a two-day ticket or $20 for Friday and $25 for Saturday individually. Tickets are available at lincolnspeedwayil.com.
