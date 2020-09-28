Macon Speedway crowns track champions on last night of racing in its 75th season

"I moved into second real quick and I knew if I would be patient enough as the track got slick I could find a hole. I was following (leader) Mike Eskew and I felt faster, but I wasn't going to make my move too early," Reed said. "Then we had a caution come out with five (laps) to go and in restarts drivers can sometimes go down the straightaway too fast on a slick track and they go into the first corner too quick. I knew if he did that there would be a hole and so I laid back and waited to see it and it opened up, and I took my opportunity and then we led the last 5 laps of it."

Although it was the final event at Macon, Reed's season will continue next weekend at Macon's sister track, Lincoln Speedway, for the DIRTcar Fall Nationals. Reed has already sewn up the South Regional championship in the sports compact division and a strong performance next week could catapult him up the national rankings, where he is currently fifth.

"We are still battling in the national standings. I think the leader (Dallas Strauch) has it pretty much wrapped up but places two through five are still up in the air and so next week it could be the difference between second and fifth," Reed said. "We are definitely going to be shooting for a good finish there and it should be a competitive weekend."