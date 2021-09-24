Macon Speedway division titles to be decided at Saturday's season finale

MACON — Macon Speedway’s 2021 season comes to an end this Saturday with BRANDT Season Championship night. All the point championships will be wrapped up and all the drivers will race for the special finale cup trophies.

The tightest point battle heading into the night is in the sportsman division. Springfield’s Jim Farley III has not won a feature this year but has been extremely consistent with eight top fives in eight starts. Farley leads by 26 points over Taylorville’s Scott Landers. Landers will need to finish at least 13 spots ahead of Farley in the feature to take the top spot away. Rick Roedel, Roy Magee and Dennis Vandermeersch round out the top five in the class.

With his first championship already locked up, Williamsville’s Colby Sheppard will be looking to cap off the season with his third feature victory in the pro late models. Sheppard has an outstanding 14 top fives in 15 starts. Other winners looking to get back to victory lane include Jose Parga, Timmy Dick, Blaise Baker, Braden Johnson and Dakota Ewing.

Springfield’s Guy Taylor has been a busy man this year, racing in three classes full-time and competing in as many as five features in one night. Taylor will be the celebrated champion in two different classes, the modifieds and street stocks. Taylor has taken five modified victories but has yet to score a victory this year in the street stock class.

The early part of the season saw multiple winners with no repeats in the pro mod division. That all changed in the second half of the season. Smithton’s Kyle Helmick has claimed a total of seven features and has the championship wrapped up, with Billy Knebel, Kevin Crowder, Guy Taylor and Justin Reynolds completing the top five.

Rounding out Saturday’s division racing will be the hornet division. Chatham’s Allan Harris has the point championship solidified, having claimed a division leading five feature wins. Billy Mason is second in the standings, with Shelby Beiler third. With the points wrapped up, it will be all about claiming the feature trophy.

In addition to action from Macon’s six divisions, two mechanic races and one powder puff race will be held. One mechanic race will be held for modified/pro mod type cars and the other for sportsman/street stocks. The powder puff event will be held utilizing hornet race cars.

Pit gates will open Saturday at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5 p.m., hot laps will take the track at 6 p.m., with racing at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

