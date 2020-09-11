Macon Speedway honors its 75th season of racing on Saturday

"There is a lot of stuff that we could do differently (between the divisions), but we just leave our car the same and go up there and race it," Knebel said. "We really don't have time to change anything (between races). We could change the shocks and you could run a bigger motor but we go with the smaller one. When they run us early (at Macon) it is tough to keep up with the a-mods, but when the track slicks up ,then we are able to keep up with them."

Running in two classes means double the number of qualifying events and can lead a long night behind the wheel that takes a toll on the car. Knebel's crew — which he jokingly dubbed "The Rat Pack" — is a young group and includes his 16-year-old son Cole Knebel and 17-year-old cousin Drew Knebel. The group has proved knowledgeable beyond its years.

"The crew guys are the ones that keep me on the track. I have been in a lot of crashes and they have been able to get the car fixed for me and get me out on the racetrack," Knebel said. "This year with all the COVID going on, they will scale a car and nut and bolt it and find anything and everything wrong with it it when I get home.