Macon Speedway honors its 75th season of racing on Saturday

MACON — There has always been one constant through the long history of Macon Speedway: The track.
Buildings have come and gone, concessions and seating have changed and a long stream of drivers and fans have made their way to Macon to take in the racing as well as compete. The one thing unchanged is layout of the 1/5-mile dirt oval that has held constant over the track's 75 year history.
"The actual track in the dirt is original — that is how it was laid out," Macon co-owner Bob Sargent said. "In 1946, it didn't have as much banking to it and it was actually a flat race track, but it was in the exact same position.
"As I think of everything that is there now, even for myself when I took over in 1985, we have replaced a lot of things since then, but the general layout of the race track has stayed the same."
Wayne Webb began operations at Macon in 1946 and racing has continued, in one form or another, through today, with the only major disruption coming this spring when activities were halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 season has three remaining dates on the schedule and Saturday will be a celebration of the 75th anniversary.
"It is kind of an abbreviated celebration with the COVID virus we are dealing with this year. It has put some changes in our plans the whole year and this is kind of part of it, but we still felt like we wanted to do something before the year was over," Sargent said.
Saturday's action includes the Hornet World Championship event as well as a memorial race for sportsman driver Tim Bedinger, who died from lung cancer earlier this year. His longtime friend Dennis Vandermeersch has been a force on the race track this season, winning five features and leading the points race with a perfect 300 points out of 300 possible.
Rain is a possibility on Saturday and a make up date on Sunday is scheduled if that happens.
"It is just in case we have rain. The forecast is a 50-50 chance and we thought we would just put that in there just in case something happens with the weather on Saturday," Sargent said.
Macon has been blessed with some great driving conditions on race days recently. but there isn't the possibility to extend the abbreviated season past September.
"It is a hard and firm deadline and one of the reasons is that UMP Fall Nationals are at Lincoln in the first weekend of October and that is on a Saturday so that will take everyone's attention over there for that weekend," Sargent said. "Then we are getting into the second and third week of October when the weather starts playing a little bit of a factor. The calendar kind of dictates that it is time to put a wrap on it at the end of September."
In this year, unlike any other at the track, Sargent has been surprised by the drivers' response to returning to racing.
"I think the positive has been the amount of race cars that we've had and the competitive nature. All the divisions are putting on some really good racing so there is no doubt that's a big positive for us," he said.
Knebel competing for two titles
In the modified (a-mod) and pro modified (b-mod) classes, driver Billy Knebel is trying to thread the needle and win points championships in two divisions with a single car.
The restrictions on the b-mod cars means Knebel is running a less-than-ideal car in the a-mods, making his a-mod success all the more impressive.
"There is a lot of stuff that we could do differently (between the divisions), but we just leave our car the same and go up there and race it," Knebel said. "We really don't have time to change anything (between races). We could change the shocks and you could run a bigger motor but we go with the smaller one. When they run us early (at Macon) it is tough to keep up with the a-mods, but when the track slicks up ,then we are able to keep up with them."
Running in two classes means double the number of qualifying events and can lead a long night behind the wheel that takes a toll on the car. Knebel's crew — which he jokingly dubbed "The Rat Pack" — is a young group and includes his 16-year-old son Cole Knebel and 17-year-old cousin Drew Knebel. The group has proved knowledgeable beyond its years.
"The crew guys are the ones that keep me on the track. I have been in a lot of crashes and they have been able to get the car fixed for me and get me out on the racetrack," Knebel said. "This year with all the COVID going on, they will scale a car and nut and bolt it and find anything and everything wrong with it it when I get home.
"Two weeks ago, they found a broken (transmission) yoke that had a hairline crack on it and it would have for sure come apart. It was on a Saturday (raceday) and I swapped it out at about 1 p.m. If we had taken it to the track and if it had broken, who knows what would have gotten torn up if it broke when I was racing."
Points races
As the season winds down at the Macon, the points races get tighter in all the divisions. In the late models, Springfield's Jake Little sits 32 points ahead of Hillsboro's Brady Lynch.
In the street stocks, Blue Mounds' Bobby Beiler leads Maroa's Jaret Duff by 62 points and Decatur's Brady Reed has a 46 point lead over Athens' Bill Basso in the hornets.
The tightest race is in the micros. Decatur's Jacob Tipton has a four point lead over Sherman's John Barnard.
Knebel is running in second place nationally in the DIRTcar pro modified standings but it is the double championship at Macon that he is shooting for.
"The one we would really like to win is the a-mod championship with our b-mod car. That is well above our expectations for the season," Knebel said. "To race with that caliber of a car and be able to do good with them when it comes to feature time, that is something to be said there."
Webb started it all
Wayne Webb in 1979
Owner Wayne Webb
Wayne Webb
Macon Speedway 1976
May 17, 1969
Motion Raceway tower
Listen up
Getting ready
Bob Sargent
Super modifieds
Pickles Standefer
The action heats up
Larry Limbach
Top competitor
Always close
Robby Standridge
Heading out
Macon Speedway Track - Airview
Macon Speedway
Macon Speedway
Race instructions
