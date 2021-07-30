Macon Speedway hosting doubleheader with sprint cars and midgets

MACON — Macon Speedway is scheduled to host one of its biggest shows of the year on Saturday, with a doubleheader featuring the MOWA Sprint Cars and POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets.

The rare doubleheader show was first held in 2019 at the track. Three other classes — the micros, pro late models and pro mods — will also race.

MOWA’s 410-Winged Sprint Cars will be making their 11th appearance at Macon Speedway. Three drivers have found victory lane at Macon more than one time, dating back to 2011. Jerrod Hull, Terry Babb and Zach Daum each have two wins with the series at the track.

The Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League event will feature Colby, Kansas driver Bryant Wiedeman, who is leading the standings by 210 points over second place. The young gun, Brent Crews, of Denver, North Carolina, sits in second. This will be the Midgets' second visit of the season.

Bradley Fezard, of Bonnerdale, Arkansas, sits atop the point battle for the Micro League. For the Micros, a strong contingent of travelers will be joined by plenty of locals that compete regularly with Macon’s Micros.

Pit gates open Saturday at 3 p.m., with grandstands open at 4, hotlaps at 6 and racing at 7. Grandstand admission is $20, while kids 11 and under are free.

