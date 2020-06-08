Macon Speedway, Lincoln Speedway set to open this weekend

Macon Speedway will have about 25 percent of capacity, Sargent said. Capacity is 4,200 people, which would mean about 1,000 people in attendance — a typical size crowd. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks, bring hand sanitizer, and utilize the six foot social distancing recommendation as much as possible. Temperature checks and health screenings will be held upon arrival for fans and competitors.

"Facemasks are encouraged but not required," Sargent said. "The six-foot is hard and fast unless as the CDC guidelines say you are in a family under one roof you can sit together. We are following the local and CDC guidelines. "

At Lincoln Speedway Friday, DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Nutech Seed DII Midgets, and Hornets will be in action. Macon Speedway will host DIRTcar Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods, Archers Alley Street Stocks, Sportsman, Hornets, and Micros By Bailey Chassis.

Pits will open both days at 3 p.m., grandstands at 5 p.m., hotlaps at 6 p.m., and racing action at 7 p.m.. General admission tickets will be available at the gate for $15 each, with kids 11 and under free.