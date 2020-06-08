Macon Speedway, Lincoln Speedway set to open this weekend

MACON — For the first time this season, racing will be back at Macon Speedway and Lincoln Speedway this weekend.
Lincoln Speedway will open the 2020 season on Friday night while Macon Speedway on Saturday evening. Both tracks will use extra precautionary measures when it comes to the health and safety of their customers.
"I don’t even think the word ‘excited’ fits how I feel," said Macon Speedway co-owner Bob Sargent. "We are getting so many phone calls and everyone is excited to get back, the racers, the fans, the sponsors. They are almost ecstatic and they have waited a long time. I think they are going to be relieved to get back, even if they have to do the protocol, to do the hobby and sport that they enjoy. "
Both tracks have been shut down as far as actual racing is concerned because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Promoters from the two tracks have been hosting races in neighboring states over recent weeks utilizing social distancing guidelines and extra sanitary measures with great success. Those will be put in place for this weekend’s events.
Macon Speedway will have about 25 percent of capacity, Sargent said. Capacity is 4,200 people, which would mean about 1,000 people in attendance — a typical size crowd. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks, bring hand sanitizer, and utilize the six foot social distancing recommendation as much as possible. Temperature checks and health screenings will be held upon arrival for fans and competitors.
"Facemasks are encouraged but not required," Sargent said. "The six-foot is hard and fast unless as the CDC guidelines say you are in a family under one roof you can sit together. We are following the local and CDC guidelines. "
At Lincoln Speedway Friday, DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Nutech Seed DII Midgets, and Hornets will be in action. Macon Speedway will host DIRTcar Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Neal Tire & Auto Pro Mods, Archers Alley Street Stocks, Sportsman, Hornets, and Micros By Bailey Chassis.
Pits will open both days at 3 p.m., grandstands at 5 p.m., hotlaps at 6 p.m., and racing action at 7 p.m.. General admission tickets will be available at the gate for $15 each, with kids 11 and under free.
"It has been a slow process and we have been in discussions with a lot of different (state) agencies and we thought after a lot of discussions and learning how to do the proper protocol with the public that this was the right time to do it," Sargent said. "In Stage 3 of the recovery plan, this is where we will be at. We will continue to follow guidelines from the state as it increases and all indications are that they will be increasing quickly."
PHOTOS: Macon Speedway through the years
