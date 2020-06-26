Macon Speedway micro division driver Molly Day hopes she's a role model to young girls

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MACON — Molly Day isn't sure is she's a trailblazer, but she hopes she can be an inspiration for future female drivers.

Day, an 18-year-old from Hammond, was third overall in points in the micro division and was the only female driver to crack the top 10 in any division at Macon Speedway last year

"I honestly don't know if I am (a role model) but I hope so," Day said. "I love when everyone sees that I'm a girl and they say 'That was a girl that was in that car.' I hope that will motivate them."

There are just handful of other female drivers around Central Illinois and at times it can be a lonely and tough road to drive.

"I know of a couple other female drivers but honestly we don't really talk to each other that much," Day said. "I have definitely had more negative feedback than positive feedback about my driving. The boys don't like being beaten by a girl and so they take it out on me when really it is just because I'm a girl driver."

Day's No. 17 micro race car looks a little different this season. She's already put in more than a decade behind the wheel and, this year, she wanted to go with something different.