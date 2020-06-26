Macon Speedway micro division driver Molly Day hopes she's a role model to young girls

MACON — Molly Day isn't sure is she's a trailblazer, but she hopes she can be an inspiration for future female drivers.
Day, an 18-year-old from Hammond, was third overall in points in the micro division and was the only female driver to crack the top 10 in any division at Macon Speedway last year
"I honestly don't know if I am (a role model) but I hope so," Day said. "I love when everyone sees that I'm a girl and they say 'That was a girl that was in that car.' I hope that will motivate them."
There are just handful of other female drivers around Central Illinois and at times it can be a lonely and tough road to drive.
"I know of a couple other female drivers but honestly we don't really talk to each other that much," Day said. "I have definitely had more negative feedback than positive feedback about my driving. The boys don't like being beaten by a girl and so they take it out on me when really it is just because I'm a girl driver."
Day's No. 17 micro race car looks a little different this season. She's already put in more than a decade behind the wheel and, this year, she wanted to go with something different.
"I was super excited (for Macon Speedway's opening night), especially for this year because I have a brand new car," Day said. "I also have a new paint scheme, too. I had always just had an all-black car but this year I went all out and was excited to finally get back on the track."
Day's pick of No. 17 as her racing number is two-fold. She wore No. 17 as a softball player in travel leagues and with Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School, where she helped the Knights win two regional championships.
The other is a tribute for her favorite driver, Bryan Clauson, who was a legendary dirt track racer who died as a result of a crash in 2016 at the age of 27. Clauson drove in many different classes of competition, including at the Indianapolis 500 and the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series.
"I kind of switched (my softball number) to my racing number but then Bryan Clauson died and he was my driving idol and so I have kept No. 17," Day said. "He really raced anything and everything and he was such a great person on and off the track. He would help you out and it seemed like he could win in anything that he raced in."
While Clauson moved through many different styles of racing, Day is all about the micro cars, which have a very high power-to-weight ratio that can lead to some exciting and fast racing.
"I love the fast pace and you really don't have time to think," Day said. "Everything happens so fast and it is pretty cool. I can't even explain the feeling I have when I'm in the car."
Day's father, Paul Day, has been racing micros for decades, and Molly's brother, Tyler Day, took the wheel when he was young as well.
"My dad has been racing for about 30 years now and my brother started racing when he was about 10. I got thrown into a junior sprint car and fell in love with it myself. Here I am 11 years later, still doing it," Day said.
Macon Speedway's opening night saw father and daughter battling it out in the micro division with Paul finishing third and Molly coming in fifth.
"(My dad) got back into it because my brother was injured last year and my Dad took his place," Day said. "I started fourth and took the lead after lap two and led a little over halfway.
"The track started to change and I changed my car and did the best on my part, but I ended up fifth. But that was huge for a new car and getting my first top five of the season."
Day will be in action at Macon on Saturday and hopes to one day compete in the World of Outlaws sprint car series that tours the nation, an event that Clauson competed in.
Said Day: "It is a big 410 sprint car series that the best in the country run. You are on the road travelling and you are driving every night. It's awesome."
