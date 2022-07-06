Macon Speedway nearly closed its doors 15 years ago, but today the dirt track is stronger than ever

MACON — IN 2007, Macon Speedway looked like it had run out of gas.

As the 2006 season was coming an end in the late summer, the week-to-week operation of the track was uncertain as some events were canceled.

Rich Webb, son of founding owner Wayne Webb, was quoted in a Herald & Review article, "We need someone to come down and save this race track."

That someone was a former owner Bob Sargent, along with a trio of NASCAR drivers Tony Stewart, Ken Schrader and Kenny Wallace. They modernized both the facilities and the racing, and have kept the track that was running on fumes powering through 15 more seasons.

"Time is just flying by and it is crazy to think about it that way. At the time, we just wanted to make sure that it stayed open," Sargent said. "We always knew with good weather and everything going well, this was a great facility for the community in the Midwest. It has really proven to be that."

The track's 76th season is at its midway point and on Thursday, the biggest event of the season — the 42nd running of the Herald & Review 100 — takes the track.

"Macon is doing really good and it is one of our better seasons in a long time. We have a lot of race cars and a lot of interest," Sargent said. "The fans are coming out in big numbers so it has been good. We expect this Herald & Review 100 to be the brightest part and we look forward to bringing in the out-of-town drivers for the fans to see race and compete against some local guys."

Sargent originally purchased the track in 1985 from Wayne Webb after working at the track for several year. He first sold the track in 1998 to focus on his racing promotion business Track Enterprises Inc.

"I think about (those days) quite often. Wayne Webb and I got along really well and I just really enjoyed being around the race track," Sargent said. "(When I became the owner), I was honestly very nervous. I was very young and that was a big undertaking. I had a lot of supporters with Wayne and my family and friends. That is all that made it work."

The change in ownership in 2007 brought other big changes to the track. A neighboring farm was purchased to expand the pit area.

"(That pit area) was very small before that and we would just do our best and fit everybody in. The race car haulers hadn't gotten so big yet so we had everybody in where we could and it had worked since 1946," Sargent said.

On the track, the racing divisions were also modified to switch to crate late models and the pill-based qualifying cut down on the time before cars got the green flag.

"Those changes were (met with some resistance), but history will show you that there have been different types of race cars that have been the the premier division here," Sargent said. "People don't like change and when you bring in something new like that like that or maybe do away with another division, there is some resistance.

"It's our job to try to manage this and try to see the future and our economics are usually a big part of it when the divisions change like that. It turned out to be a very good move."

Sargent is busier than ever. Track Enterprises has expanded to operate or promote tracks in 14 states.

"We started here in Macon in 1985 and last year we did 26 different race tracks in 14 different states. It's grown and it keeps us really busy," Sargent said. "It takes a lot of good people and a really good staff to do something like this. I feel like we're really doing a lot right now."

The history of the 1/5-mile dirt oval in Macon is built right into the community and although he's overseen some changes, Sargent doesn't see himself leaving the speedway anytime soon.

"I think (dirt track racing) has changed over time, very similar to the way that society has changed. We've made upgrades to the track and the race cars have advanced but it is still basically the same type of racing that we did back then," Sargent said. "I don't really look out at the future that much. Every year with with all these other race tracks that we're doing now, different opportunities come to us and we evaluate each one, but Macon and Lincoln Speedways have been the consistent, driving force behind it all. Our offices are right here in Macon, so we are rooted right here."

Pierce Jr. looking to repeat

The Summer Nationals Tour has reached its halfway point and the drivers are enjoying an unusually long break in the action. The late models and modifieds last raced on Sunday at Lincoln Speedway. They will both be racing on Thursday with the late models running the H&R 100.

Last year's H&R 100 champion Bobby Pierce Jr. is the favorite going into Thursday. He is the sitting on top of the points standings with four wins and 11 finishes in the top five this summer. Pierce, from Oakwood, is a three-time winner of the H&R 100 with victories in 2016, 2017 and 2021.

Sitting second in the late model points is Chatham's Brian Shirley, who has three wins and nine top-five finishes. Bloomington's Jason Feger is third with one Summer National win and eight top-five finishes. Shannon Babb, the "Moweaqua Missile," is sitting in ninth place in the points and will be looking for his sixth H&R 100 victory (2006, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013).

On the modified division side of the tour, Nick Hoffman is dominating the competition with 10 wins in 12 starts this summer. Macon Speedway co-owner Kenny Wallace sits in third place in the standings with three top-five and eight top-10 finishes.

Pits open at 3 p.m. on Thursday with the grandstands opening at 4 p.m. Hot laps begin at 6 p.m. and racing begins at 7 p.m. Adult tickets are $30 while children 11 and under are $5.