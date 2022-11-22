Macon Speedway owner group led by Bob Sargent sells the track

MACON — After rescuing the track in 2006, Bob Sargent and his ownership group helped turned Macon Speedway back into a Saturday night staple during Central Illinois summers.

Sargent, 59, first began working at the track at 14, and has been connected to Macon in one way or another his entire life. But on Tuesday, Sargent sold the track to racing promoter Chris Kearns, who will take over operation next season.

Sargent said he's selling Macon Speedway to free up some time to focus on his motorsports promotion company, Track Enterprises, which promotes more than 100 racing events a year.

"The main thrust was that I have so much going on everywhere else," Sargent said. "The last two years, we have had 26 race tracks in 14 states. Track Enterprises has grown so much and I think Macon takes a little more time than I was giving it."

Sargent was born in Macon and graduated from Macon High, where he played football, basketball and track. His football career took him to Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, where he played linebacker. After graduating in 1985, Sargent had a decision to make that would affect the rest of his life.

Several of his teammates decided to try to continue their football career and workout with NFL teams. Sargent considered that option and made plans to return to his summer job at Macon Speedway, where he had worked doing groundskeeping and odd jobs since he was 14. He could make some money, but also work out all summer for NFL tryouts.

"I thought I had a chance of playing pro ball. I was a little bit shorter and a step slower than I should have been. I was close but I think I could have," Sargent said.

But original Macon Speedway owner Wayne Webb had a different proposal for him — taking over ownership of the track.

"I went to talk with Wayne about my little plan, but he said that he wanted me to take it all and that defined the rest of my life," Sargent said. "I was fortunate and people say I was in the right place at the right time. I think he saw a young guy that he thought could carry it on.

"My decision that winter was to go try out for pro or come here to Macon. I chose to stay here and work and it was the best decision."

Sargent owned and operated the track until 1998 when he stepped away from the operation side. The track experienced hard financial times and nearly closed its doors in 2006 when Sargent returned with a new ownership group that included NASCAR drivers Tony Stewart, Ken Schrader and Kenny Wallace.

Now Sargent has made another tough decision — he and the group of co-owners are selling the track to Kearns.

'My favorite track'

Sargent said he didn't put the track on the open market, instead putting out feelers with friends and business partners to see what interest there was.

"There was no rush. This came together pretty quick — for much of the year, I didn't know it was going to be my last year," Sargent said. "It wasn't talked about much through the year and we just did our business as normal."

Sargent said he was looking for a potential buyer who had an energy and passion about racing that would keep the track thriving.

"I wanted to make sure that I felt that the new owner was going to be successful and would continue on with what we have tried to build and fit in with the community. I think Chris will do all of the above," Sargent said. "I think (fans and drivers) will be, first, surprised, and, second, a little sad. I think people will move on quickly and they will be onto to what is going to happen next."

Kearns, 53, has promoted races in California and Arizona and operates the Wild West Shootout series of dirt car races at Vado Speedway Park in Vado, New Mexico. Kearns currently lives in Kentucky and intends to live in Macon during track season. He has strong connections with Macon Speedway as a fan — his first time seeing a race there was the 2003 Herald & Review 100.

"This opportunity came about and Macon Speedway is actually my favorite race track in the entire country," Kearns said. "I love it and I thought: How can I not buy my favorite race track?

"I was torn because I didn't just want my heart to make my decision. I wanted it to be a business decision. I came back to Macon in June to look at it and I loved it. How could I not buy it?"

Track Enterprises' main office will continue to operate in Macon and Sargent will work to help make the transition. Much of the Macon Speedway staff will carrying over to the new ownership, including race director Adam Mackey.

"I couldn't do it without some of Bob's help," Kearns said. "He knows everything about it. Bob knows more about every part of running an event in this sport than anyone else I know. There's no one with more experience than Bob. Luckily, he is someone that I can fall back on at Macon. We are going to tweak some stuff and I have my own ideas, but Adam does a great job directing the races."

Hands-on owner

Fans who don't know Sargent personally might not have known they could be standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the track's owner at any point over the course of the night. Sargent is in constant communication with his staff and is all over the facility ready to help out with anything that needs to be done to make sure the Saturday night of racing comes off successfully. When he tells staff to do something, he's done it before.

"I started out here mowing weeds when I was 14 — that's a lot of time to be in one place," Sargent said. "I think that is part of the success, too. I think that helps. Not every owner of a business can be like that. I think you have to be hands-on. I'm not sure if I'm old school or what, but I am very hands-on type of owner. That's the key to success."

The sale has been emotional for Sargent, who said he hopes the track will continue on for decades to come.

"What I will miss most are the camaraderie and trying to put together a fun atmosphere for the drivers to enjoy themselves and compete, and for the fans to be pleased with the product that they get to watch," Sargent said. "It is amazing the following that we have developed. The racers and fans follow us to other tracks. I'm sure they will see that it won't be much difference going on and maybe Chris can make it something even bigger and better."