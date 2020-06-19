Macon Speedway point standings as of June 19
DIRTcar Pro Late Models
Pos
#
First Name
Last Name
City
State
Points
Gap
1
38J
Jake
Little
Springfield
IL
60
0
2
25
Dakota
Ewing
Warrensburg
IL
58
2
3
22
Chris
Dick
Deland
IL
56
4
4
6P
Jose
Parga
New Berlin
IL
54
6
5
27
Colby
Sheppard
Williamsville
IL
52
8
6
7W
Dustin
Wiltermood
Windsor
IL
50
10
7
93J
JR
Wiltermood
Windsor
IL
48
12
8
33B
Storm
Beiler
Decatur
IL
46
14
9
14B
Brady
Lynch
Hillsboro
IL
44
16
10
10
Blake
Damery
Blue Mound
IL
0
60
BillingsleyRewards.com DIRTcar Modifieds
Pos
#
First Name
Last Name
City
State
Points
Gap
1
24S
Jacob
Steinkoenig
Highland
IL
60
0
2
52
Billy
Knebel
Pocahontas
IL
58
2
3
77
Guy
Taylor
Springfield
IL
56
4
4
33
Jeremy
Nichols
Lovington
IL
54
6
5
21M
Willy
Myers
Collinsville
IL
52
8
6
27X
Kyle
Helmick
Smithton
IL
50
10
7
T6
Tommy
Sheppard
New Berlin
IL
48
12
8
18
Jarrett
Stryker
Millstadt
IL
46
14
9
7
Blake
Thompson
Troy
IL
44
16
10
28S
Joe
Strawkas
Buffalo
IL
42
18
Neal Tire & Auto DIRTcar Pro Mods
Pos
#
First Name
Last Name
City
State
Points
Gap
1
52
Billy
Knebel
Pocahontas
IL
60
0
2
85
Nick
Justice
Decatur
IL
58
2
3
27X
Kyle
Helmick
Smithton
IL
56
4
4
15C
Kevin
Crowder
Argenta
IL
54
6
5
27
Dalton
Ewing
Decatur
IL
52
8
6
43
Billy
Justice
Cerro Gordo
IL
50
10
7
55
Tim
Riech
Petersburg
IL
48
12
8
78
Maxx
Emerson
Taylorville
IL
46
14
9
7B
Brian
Burns
Bethany
IL
44
16
10
14E
Evan
Lynch
Hillsboro
IL
42
18
DIRTcar Sportsman
Pos
#
First Name
Last Name
City
State
Points
Gap
1
25
Dennis
Vander Meersch
Springfield
IL
60
0
2
41
Scott
Landers
Taylorville
IL
58
2
3
20R
Tyler
Roth
Fairbury
IL
56
4
4
11
Rick
Roedel
Shelbyville
IL
54
6
5
4
Matt
Reed
Decatur
IL
52
8
6
44
John
Lewis
Cerro Gordo
IL
50
10
7
V8
Jim
Farley III
Springfield
IL
48
12
8
07
Phil
Moreland
Assumption
IL
46
14
Archers Alley DIRTcar Street Stocks
Pos
#
First Name
Last Name
City
State
Points
Gap
1
B26
Bobby
Beiler
Blue Mound
IL
60
0
2
28
Guy
Taylor
Springfield
IL
58
2
3
16
Nick
Macklin
Argenta
IL
56
4
4
21
Jaret
Duff
Maroa
IL
54
6
5
67
Rudy
Zaragoza
Jacksonville
IL
52
8
6
08
Brian
Dasenbrock
Decatur
IL
50
10
7
31H
Jake
Hearty
Belleville
IL
48
12
8
21R
Dustin
Reed
Decatur
IL
46
14
9
22X
Darrell
Dick
Monticello
IL
44
16
10
3J
Jonathon
Hall
Harristown
IL
42
18
DIRTcar Hornets
Pos
#
First Name
Last Name
City
State
Points
Gap
1
32B
Brady
Reed
Decatur
IL
60
0
2
357
Billy
Mason
Brownstown
IL
58
2
3
26A
Michael
McKay
Springfield
IL
56
4
4
31
Jacob
Shanks
Decatur
IL
54
6
5
44
Bill
Basso
Athens
IL
52
8
6
64CK
Cook
Crawford
Lincoln
IL
50
10
7
98
Ken
Reed
Decatur
IL
48
12
8
35
Alex
Higgs
Moweaqua
IL
46
14
9
63
Paul
Peters
Pana
IL
44
16
10
3H
Allan
Harris
Chatham
IL
42
18
Micros By Bailey Chassis
Pos
#
First Name
Last Name
City
State
Points
Gap
1
23
Jeremy
Camp
Sullivan
IL
60
0
2
35
Tyler
Robbins
Collinsville
IL
58
2
3
84
Paul
Day
Atwood
IL
56
4
4
97D
Larry
Drake
Terre Haute
IN
54
6
5
17
Molly
Day
Allerton
IL
52
8
6
10
Jacob
Tipton
Decatur
IL
50
10
7
8B
John
Barnard
Sherman
IL
48
12
8
6
Kyle
Touchette
Collinsville
IL
46
14
9
2F
Mike
Frantz
44
16
10
2
Cody
Swisher
Atwood
IL
42
18
