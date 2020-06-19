Macon Speedway point standings as of June 19
0 comments
agate

Macon Speedway point standings as of June 19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alan Crowder modified

Alan Crowder races in the modified class on Macon Speedway's opening night.

 David B. Stukins, Macon Speedway

Macon Speedway point standings as of June 19

DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Points

Gap

1

38J

Jake

Little

Springfield

IL

60

0

2

25

Dakota

Ewing

Warrensburg

IL

58

2

3

22

Chris

Dick

Deland

IL

56

4

4

6P

Jose

Parga

New Berlin

IL

54

6

5

27

Colby

Sheppard

Williamsville

IL

52

8

6

7W

Dustin

Wiltermood

Windsor

IL

50

10

7

93J

JR

Wiltermood

Windsor

IL

48

12

8

33B

Storm

Beiler

Decatur

IL

46

14

9

14B

Brady

Lynch

Hillsboro

IL

44

16

10

10

Blake

Damery

Blue Mound

IL

0

60

 

BillingsleyRewards.com DIRTcar Modifieds

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Points

Gap

1

24S

Jacob

Steinkoenig

Highland

IL

60

0

2

52

Billy

Knebel

Pocahontas

IL

58

2

3

77

Guy

Taylor

Springfield

IL

56

4

4

33

Jeremy

Nichols

Lovington

IL

54

6

5

21M

Willy

Myers

Collinsville

IL

52

8

6

27X

Kyle

Helmick

Smithton

IL

50

10

7

T6

Tommy

Sheppard

New Berlin

IL

48

12

8

18

Jarrett

Stryker

Millstadt

IL

46

14

9

7

Blake

Thompson

Troy

IL

44

16

10

28S

Joe

Strawkas

Buffalo

IL

42

18

 

Neal Tire & Auto DIRTcar Pro Mods

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Points

Gap

1

52

Billy

Knebel

Pocahontas

IL

60

0

2

85

Nick

Justice

Decatur

IL

58

2

3

27X

Kyle

Helmick

Smithton

IL

56

4

4

15C

Kevin

Crowder

Argenta

IL

54

6

5

27

Dalton

Ewing

Decatur

IL

52

8

6

43

Billy

Justice

Cerro Gordo

IL

50

10

7

55

Tim

Riech

Petersburg

IL

48

12

8

78

Maxx

Emerson

Taylorville

IL

46

14

9

7B

Brian

Burns

Bethany

IL

44

16

10

14E

Evan

Lynch

Hillsboro

IL

42

18

 

DIRTcar Sportsman

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Points

Gap

1

25

Dennis

Vander Meersch

Springfield

IL

60

0

2

41

Scott

Landers

Taylorville

IL

58

2

3

20R

Tyler

Roth

Fairbury

IL

56

4

4

11

Rick

Roedel

Shelbyville

IL

54

6

5

4

Matt

Reed

Decatur

IL

52

8

6

44

John

Lewis

Cerro Gordo

IL

50

10

7

V8

Jim

Farley III

Springfield

IL

48

12

8

07

Phil

Moreland

Assumption

IL

46

14

 

Archers Alley DIRTcar Street Stocks

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Points

Gap

1

B26

Bobby

Beiler

Blue Mound

IL

60

0

2

28

Guy

Taylor

Springfield

IL

58

2

3

16

Nick

Macklin

Argenta

IL

56

4

4

21

Jaret

Duff

Maroa

IL

54

6

5

67

Rudy

Zaragoza

Jacksonville

IL

52

8

6

08

Brian

Dasenbrock

Decatur

IL

50

10

7

31H

Jake

Hearty

Belleville

IL

48

12

8

21R

Dustin

Reed

Decatur

IL

46

14

9

22X

Darrell

Dick

Monticello

IL

44

16

10

3J

Jonathon

Hall

Harristown

IL

42

18

 

DIRTcar Hornets

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Points

Gap

1

32B

Brady

Reed

Decatur

IL

60

0

2

357

Billy

Mason

Brownstown

IL

58

2

3

26A

Michael

McKay

Springfield

IL

56

4

4

31

Jacob

Shanks

Decatur

IL

54

6

5

44

Bill

Basso

Athens

IL

52

8

6

64CK

Cook

Crawford

Lincoln

IL

50

10

7

98

Ken

Reed

Decatur

IL

48

12

8

35

Alex

Higgs

Moweaqua

IL

46

14

9

63

Paul

Peters

Pana

IL

44

16

10

3H

Allan

Harris

Chatham

IL

42

18

 

Micros By Bailey Chassis

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Points

Gap

1

23

Jeremy

Camp

Sullivan

IL

60

0

2

35

Tyler

Robbins

Collinsville

IL

58

2

3

84

Paul

Day

Atwood

IL

56

4

4

97D

Larry

Drake

Terre Haute

IN

54

6

5

17

Molly

Day

Allerton

IL

52

8

6

10

Jacob

Tipton

Decatur

IL

50

10

7

8B

John

Barnard

Sherman

IL

48

12

8

6

Kyle

Touchette

Collinsville

IL

46

14

9

2F

Mike

Frantz

  

44

16

10

2

Cody

Swisher

Atwood

IL

42

18

PHOTOS: Macon Speedway opens 75th season

+28 PHOTOS: Macon Speedway opens its 75th season
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Roger Penske buys Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News